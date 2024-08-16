What happened to Beatking?

Beatking, a well known Houston rapper and producer, has passed away at the age of 39. Beatking, also known as Juston Riley, had over half a million followers on Instagram and almost 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular song, “Then Leave” featuring Queendom Come, has received millions of streams and has been used as a sound on hundreds of thousand of TikTok videos, so even if you’re not familiar with the man, you’re more than likely familiar with his sound.

A statement was released by his manager, Tasha Felder, yesterday (August 15th) on social media, sharing the sad news. In the statement she wrote, “Beatking has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live.” The comments under the post expressed their condolences as well as their shock at the rapper/producer’s sudden passing at such a young age.

Beatking’s cause of death

Speaking with TMZ, Felder revealed that Riley was doing a morning takeover of Urban One/Radio One Station when he fainted and was rushed to Houston Hospital. It was revealed that he had suffered a pulmonary embolism. Despite being brought to the hospital as fast as possible, he passed away later that day with his two daughters by his side.

What is a pulmonary embolism?

According to mayoclinic.org, a pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot “stops blood flow from to an artery in the lung.” Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting. If any of these symptoms sound familiar, then it’s best to get it checked out, as a pulmonary embolism is life-threatening.

