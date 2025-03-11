Bret Baier has been a familiar face on Fox News for decades, bringing viewers in-depth political analysis and exclusive interviews. His February 2025 sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a ratings powerhouse. The interview drew in over 6.2 million viewers during its first half-hour. It eventually peaked at 6.4 million, outperforming some major network nightly news programs.

But beyond his career in journalism, Baier’s life has been filled with challenges, controversies, and personal hardships. From a life-threatening car accident to the fallout from Fox News’s coverage of the 2020 election, here’s a closer look at what’s been happening with Baier in recent years.

Baier’s personal tragedies and triumphs

While Baier’s professional life is thriving, his personal life has had its share of struggles. His son, Paul, was born with five congenital heart defects. As a result, he has undergone over a dozen surgeries, including multiple open-heart procedures. The most recent was an emergency surgery in 2024, but thankfully, Paul is recovering well. Baier has also been open about his family’s journey, often expressing gratitude for the doctors and medical teams who have helped his son. His experiences have made him an advocate for children’s hospitals and medical research, frequently raising awareness about congenital heart conditions.

In addition to his son’s health struggles, Baier faced another scare in 2019. He and his family were in a serious car accident in Montana. After a weekend ski trip, their SUV hit a patch of ice, slid into an intersection, and was struck by a pickup truck before flipping into a ditch. Baier later recounted the moment on his show, describing how airbags deployed and windows shattered, and they had to climb out of the overturned vehicle. Despite the severity of the crash, the family thankfully walked away with minor injuries.

Furthermore, in 2020, Baier shared devastating news on Instagram that his father, Bill, had passed away from cancer. In an emotional post, he revealed that while his father had beaten cancer once before, the disease ultimately returned. Although the loss was heartbreaking, Baier found comfort in the fact that his family had been able to say goodbye just days before his passing.

The 2020 election fallout and the dominion lawsuit

While Baier has built a reputation as a steady, fair journalist, his role in Fox News’ 2020 election coverage sparked controversy. Baier’s reputation as a trusted journalist took a hit in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. When Fox News decided to call Arizona for Joe Biden earlier than other networks, Baier expressed concerns behind the scenes. Leaked messages revealed that he had suggested retracting the call to ease backlash from Trump supporters.

As more details emerged, it became clear that Baier, along with other Fox personalities, faced significant pressure from viewers and network executives. He subsequently proposed an hour-long special to debunk election fraud claims; however, the damage was already done. In April 2023, Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a staggering $787.5 million.

Dominating the ratings

Despite the controversies, which most recently included airing the wrong clip during an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle, a gaffe many have dubbed an attempted “gotcha moment,” Baier remains a key player at Fox News. His ability to secure high-profile interviews and deliver hard-hitting political coverage has kept him in the spotlight, even as critics question his role in the network’s election coverage. Through career highs and personal struggles, Baier has remained a prominent figure in the media. His interviews continue to shape political discourse, and despite setbacks, he’s still one of the most recognizable names in journalism.

