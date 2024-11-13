What happened to Brianna Ruffalo?

Every now and then, we all like to peek into the lives of our favorite local celebs, not because we’re nosy, but because we genuinely care about the people who brighten our screens every day.

Recommended Videos

Brianna Ruffalo, the vibrant meteorologist on ABC7 in Los Angeles, has been in our lives since 2017, bringing us sunny forecasts and a little something extra with her warm personality. She’s not only a fixture on LA’s news channel but also a true West Coast gem, with reporting credits on Emmy-nominated special projects and investigative stories on health and finance. Lately, though, Brianna’s made headlines that have nothing to do with weather or reporting. This time, it’s all about her love life, and fans are thrilled.

Who’s the lucky guy? Inside Brianna Ruffalo’s romance with Josh Lucas

Fans of Brianna Ruffalo recently got an update that had nothing to do with weather patterns and everything to do with cupid’s arrow. After nearly two years of a low-key but loving relationship, Brianna and actor Josh Lucas have decided to make it official. Yes, the two are now officially engaged. Josh Lucas, known for his roles in Yellowstone and Palm Royale, captured her heart, and the pair sealed their commitment to one another with an engagement in Italy earlier this year.

The news went public after Josh shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, marking the engagement with a message that had us swooning. “For the last 2 years in every way and every day, this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” he captioned with a candid video.

Brianna was seen tearing up as two local guitarists played in the background, capturing the magic of the Italian setting. It was a sweet glimpse into the couple’s life and a rare moment of openness for the typically private duo. Brianna and Josh’s relationship began in 2022, and over the past two years, they’ve occasionally shared snapshots on social media, an adventurous outing here, a cozy dinner there, just enough to hint at the warmth between them. Now, as they step into a new chapter together, fans couldn’t be happier.

If the name Josh Lucas sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen him on-screen, especially if you’re a fan of Yellowstone. Josh plays a younger version of John Dutton, the formidable ranch owner at the heart of the show. Aside from his Yellowstone fame, Josh has a longstanding career in film and television, with memorable roles in Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, and a handful of independent films that showcase his range and dedication to his craft. Over the years, he’s carved a place for himself in Hollywood with roles that highlight his talent and versatility. And now, alongside his successful acting career, Josh has found love with Brianna, forming a picture-perfect pair that fans are eager to support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy