What happened to Buck Langford?

Good Day Atlanta‘s been a little lacking in 2024, but that’s all set to change soon.

The morning show’s longtime anchor, Buck Langford, has been a staple of the program for longer than some viewers have been alive, so his absence through much of January 2024 stoked immediate concern. The Emmy-winning journalist has heaps of fans out there, and absolutely none of them are ready for him to retire. They’re awaiting his return with bated breath, and Langford’s most recent update about his situation spells good news for Atlanta viewers.

What’s wrong with Buck Langford?

Those concerns that Langford might be exiting the air for good appear to be unfounded, but viewers weren’t wrong to worry over the Georgia native’s health. That is what’s behind Langford’s current absence from Good Day Atlanta, but it shouldn’t be limiting him much longer.

Langford gave a much-anticipated update on his situation in late January, informing worried viewers that he’d be back in no time. He shared an image to his Facebook page of a simple tumbler with the phrase “recovery mode” on it and a switch turned “on.” He noted, in the post’s body, that he’s recovering from a “long overdue procedure” necessitated by a years-old football injury.

Chipper and noting that he’s “on the mend and doing as well as could be expected,” Langford thanked his stand-in anchor, Eric Perry, for keeping things running while he’s out. He assured fans that he’ll be back as “soon as humanly possible.”

Langford, who’s been with Fox 5’s Good Day Atlanta since 1998, should be back on the air within around six weeks, according to a Fox 5 spokesperson.