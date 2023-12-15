If you grew up in the early 2000s, you might remember CNN 10 gracing the television screen in your classroom at least once or twice. CNN 10 is described as “a 10-minute digital news show that serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom,” but the best part of the program was definitely its host: the one and only Carl Azuz.

Considered to be “a bright spot in the school day for millions of students and teachers,” Azuz covered everything from the war in Iraq to the most expensive ice cream sundae in a lighthearted, family friendly manner on CNN 10, however, his stint came to a close just last year, shocking students and teachers alike.

On September 12, 2022, CNN 10 made its return, however, an anchor (and former NFL player for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons) named Coy Wire appeared to have taken over the role of the man we know and love, leaving CNN 10 watchers with just one burning question: What happened to Carl Azuz?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

When Coy Wire appeared on the television screen instead of Carl Azuz, students took to social media to question whether or not the latter passed away.

@emilyhi92153247: “IS CARL AZUZ DEAD??????????” @another_soapbox: “Carl Azuz not being on CNN 10 is worse than the queen dying.” @roryspariss: “CARL AZUZ FROM CNN 10 IS DEAD…”

Nonetheless, Carl Azuz is in fact alive, however, he took to TikTok on September 19, 2022 to confirm that After nearly 15 years with CNN (five of which were spent hosting CNN 10), he was no longer with the network.

“Hey everyone! This is Carl Azuz, and I have an announcement today. I have seen and appreciated your recent TikTok posts, your tweets, your Reddit posts. I love y’all too, and I want you to know I am fine and so thankful for you, but going forward I will no longer be part of the show where you and I met.”

To follow this gut-wrenching statement, he the Georgia resident reflected on some of his fondest memories as the host of CNN 10, speaking at graduation ceremonies in places like Caldwell, Idaho and Petoskey, Michigan, speaking at events in places like Florida, California, New York, and more.

Before concluding his TikTok video, he thanked those who have supported him along the way, specifically students and teachers alike.

“This show has been a tremendous blessing to me, and that’s largely because of you — you students, graduates, teachers, parents, homeschoolers, people from all walks of life who’ve watched — you have, as I’ve said on the show, been the best audience in news. I will see you again soon from this screen and perhaps from some others, but again, you have and you continue to be the reason why my work is so special, so thank you and God bless you.”

In July, Azuz began a new adventure as the host of his own show, The World from A to Z, a series described as “a current events resource that promotes critical thinking, civil discourse, and compassion in your classroom,” with nine-minute episodes available every weekday throughout the school year. Is anyone else getting major CNN 10 deja vu?

Nonetheless, while Azuz might not be the host of CNN 10 anymore, fans can scroll to the bottom of the program’s official YouTube channel to channel their inner child and relive some of his finest moments.