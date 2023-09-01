What happened to Christie Murphy from ‘Big Brother?’

Hundreds of houseguests have come in and out of the Big Brother house, but only a handful of them have created a lasting impact. Take, for example, Christie Murphy from season 21.

The Staten Island, New York native became something of a controversial contestant after issuing a series of white lies and countless instances of swearing on her sister’s life in order to strike deals with fellow houseguests only to wind up getting evicted in a 3-0 vote, coming in sixth place and leaving ahead of ally and friend Tommy Bracco.

After wrapping up the 21st season of Big Brother in Sept. 2019, Murphy went on to star in The Challenge: Double Agents, but was eliminated shortly thereafter. However, according to her, it was all for the greater good, because just three days after receiving the news of her elimination, she met the love of her life and her life changed forever.

What has Christie Murphy been up to since Big Brother 21?

Murphy met Jamie Martin in 2020 right around Murphy’s 30th birthday. The pair’s relationship, as extensively documented by Murphy on her social media, is what fairy tales are made of. The two were engaged in August 2021 at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and by April 2022, they were exchanging vows in Tulum, Mexico.

Although she’s not much of reality TV star anymore, Murphy is still an active presence on the Big Brother scene, regularly posting throwback photos of reunion pictures with cast mates from her season, like in-house nemesis and outside-world pal Nick Maccarone.

An avid visitor of Murphy’s Instagram account will find posts relating to a day in her life, beauty tips, clothing hacks, paid sponsorships, and a plethora of content showering her wife with love. Arguably the biggest development in Murphy’s life post-Big Brother came on Aug. 31, 2023 when she shared the big news that she and Martin are expecting their first baby.

“Marrying one another was the easiest decision we ever made,” she wrote in the caption. “Choosing to start a family was even EASIER. So much MORE love – COMING 2024 🍼.”

As a public figure who consistently updates her followers with the comings and goings of her life, there’s no question that Murphy’s social media will soon become a harvesting ground of motherhood content and baby joy. And because everything Murphy does oozes with personality and charisma, we’ll be eagerly awaiting every bit of it.