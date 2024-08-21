What happened to country music icon Tim McGraw?

Tim McGraw is country music royalty. The singer has been making hits since the 1990s, and has become one of the best-selling names in all of music thanks to his crossover appeal. Unfortunately, McGraw’s recent run of shows has been canceled.

Recommended Videos

The singer shocked many of his fans on August 18 when he revealed that the rest of his planned tour dates for 2024 would be scrapped. This has led to widespread speculation as to why, and whether McGraw’s health was to blame.

Here’s what you need to know about the country icon and what’s going on with him.

Does Tim McGraw need surgery?

In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour. Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year… 1/4 pic.twitter.com/j05oPuZPP0 — Sandia Resort & Casino (@sandia_casino) August 16, 2024

Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only tour was scheduled to continue throughout September. Unfortunately, the singer canceled his scheduled dates due to physical injury. The Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque, where McGraw was set to perform on August 16, issued a statement with a thorough explanation of McGraw’s current condition.

The casino revealed that the singer had suffered an injury at an undisclosed point during the tour, and would be undergoing surgery on both of his knees as a result:

In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour.

This isn’t the first time McGraw has had to contend with knee problems. The singer sustained a serious knee injury while playing college baseball. The injury ultimately stifled his ability to pursue a professional career in sports and led to him pursuing music.

Will Tim McGraw resume touring in 2025?

Tim McGraw may be MIA for the rest of 2024, but Sandia Resort and Casino assured fans that the singer will be up on his feet (and knees) as soon as humanly possible. The statement issued by the casino noted that the singer does not want to rush his recovery, for fear of making the injury even worse.

Furthermore, Tim McGraw wants to make sure the surgery is successful before getting back out on the road. As long as he takes his time, he will be back on the road and entertaining fans for the rest of his career. “He intends to rest and do physical therapy so he can deliver tremendous concerts for many years to come,” the statement concluded. We wish him a speedy recovery!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy