What happened to Diem from ‘The Challenge?’

Danielle Michelle Brown, affectionately known as “Diem,” was a popular fixture on American television. The reality star, philanthropist, entertainment reporter, and journalist was best known for her time as a recurring cast member on the MTV reality television series The Challenge.

Recommended Videos

Diem also appeared on shows like Real World/Road Rules Challenge, The Challenge: Aftermath, The Doctors, Restore the Shore, Reality Obsessed, and Battle of the Bods. Simply put, she was bonafide reality show royalty.

Her reporting also saw her work for the Associated Press, Sky Living, and Fox News. Her most important work, however, was undoubtedly the founding of MedGift.

MedGift was an internet-based non-profit advocacy service that provided support and a gift registry for patients experiencing illnesses and their caregivers. It eventually discontinued operations in December 2022.

What happened to Diem?

Image via MTV

MedGift was a cause painfully close to Diem’s heart. In November 2005, at the age of just 25, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer but beat the disease. In June 2012, it returned, but she again fought it into remission. Sadly, in June 2014, it returned for a third time.

Despite another admirable and valiant battle, through which she smiled almost relentlessly, Diem tragically succumbed to the awful disease on Nov. 14, 2014. She was just 34.

Throughout her cancer battle, Diem blogged about her experiences — particularly the hair loss caused by her treatment — for People.com and hosted the MTV special Surviving Cancer, providing priceless comfort and insight to others enduring the same traumatic plight.

Diem will forever be remembered as a brave, bubbly, smiling, intelligent woman whose on-screen antics brought joy to many and whose attitude in the face of turmoil was an example to everyone. May she rest in eternal peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy