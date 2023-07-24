What happened to Donnie Baker, the comedian and ‘Bob & Tom’ show regular?

We're going to miss you, Donnie Baker. I'd say it right to his face if I could.

Even if you don’t recognize the name, you’ve likely heard one of radio comedy legend Ron Sexton‘s bits before. For nearly 20 years the performer has been calling into The Bob & Tom Show — a radio talk show that plays across most of the continental United States — as Donnie Baker. However, with Sexton’s unfortunate passing on 21 July, 2023, we’ve sadly heard our last Donnie call.

Who is Donnie Baker?

Ron Sexton is an American comedian. An only child, Sexton spent plenty of time alone developing imaginary friends, a skill he used to full effect to create his iconic characters. A gifted impressionist, Sexton frequented the Bob & Tom Show with an ensemble of impressions like Floyd the Trucker and Kenny Tarmac, but his most popular personality was that of Donnie Baker. A caricature of a Kentucky redneck, Baker always had a boat for sale, and developed several catchphrases like, “State Law!”, “I’ll say it right to his face,” and “I swear to God.”

Sexton grew attached to the character and created a comedy band around Donnie, taking the persona to the stage in a musical comedy show, Donnie Baker and the Pork Pistols. The comedian regularly toured under his character, attributing his popularity to the idea that, “Everybody works with, everybody went to school with, or everybody is friends with somebody like Donnie.”

Sexton has released a series of videos on YouTube. His most popular video, “Missing Boat During Shark Week with Donnie Baker,” has more than 4 million views. The comedian made local headlines back in January when he was nearly killed during a drive-by shooting in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

How did Donnie Baker die?

Though his cause of death has yet to be released, it certainly came as a surprise to Sexton’s family. The comedian was on tour at the time of death and was slated to perform shows throughout the summer. Tom — of The Bob & Tom Show — released a statement on June 22, the morning following Sexton’s passing, confirming the comedian’s death and detailing the impact he had on The Bob & Tom Show. Sexton’s family also commented after his passing, saying, “It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.