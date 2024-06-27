What happened to Dr. Jen Ashton’s husband, Robert Ashton?

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of suicide. Please read with care.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, the Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News and a renowned physician, experienced a tragic loss when her ex-husband, Robert Ashton, died by suicide on February 11, 2017.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Dr. Robert Ashton Jr. were married for over two decades and had two children together. Dr. Robert Ashton Jr. was a respected thoracic and cardiothoracic surgeon. He graduated from Columbia University and was skilled in complex surgeries that involve the organs in the chest, including the heart and lungs. He was also the director of thoracic surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

At the time of his death, when he jumped from the George Washington Bridge in New York City, he was 52 years old and working at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. The couple had divorced just two weeks prior to the devastating event, and the news of his passing sent shockwaves through the medical community and left his family, friends, and colleagues grappling with the sudden loss.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Dr. Ashton found herself struggling with feelings of guilt and self-blame. In her book Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss, Ashton wrote:

I finally said to him exactly what I was feeling, and what I imagined everyone was thinking — This is my fault.

However, Robert Ashton seemed to anticipate the guilt his ex-wife would experience. In one of the three suicide notes he left behind, addressed to Jennifer, he wrote, “First no one is to blame”. This message, shared by Dr. Ashton in an interview with People, demonstrates how well he understood the emotional burden she would carry following his death.

Two years after her ex-husband’s tragic suicide in 2017, Dr. Jennifer Ashton authored Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss. The book serves not only as a memoir recounting her personal tragedy but also as a guide for others dealing with the aftermath of a loved one’s suicide. She has since been an advocate for mental health awareness, urging people to pay closer attention to the mental well-being of those around them, particularly those who might appear strong or unaffected.

"By sharing my story and the stories of others in my book "Life After Suicide," I have started to heal from the trauma of suicide."



Despite the immense pain and grief, she has managed to find love once again. In August 2021, Dr. Ashton married Tom Werner, the chairman of the Boston Red Sox and a successful television producer known for his work on shows like The Cosby Show and Roseanne. Life after loss is never easy, but with time, support, and a lot of love, it’s possible to find happiness again.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website for support and resources.

