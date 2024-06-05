Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
What happened to Eric Bolling, the Fox News host who sent images of his privates to female co-workers?

He was fired from Fox for sending explicit photos and now he's disappeared from NewsMax. What's going on?
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 07:51 am

NewsMax fans may have noticed a pretty big vacancy at the network lately: Primetime show The Balance is now gone along with its regular host, Eric Bolling. So what happened?

Bolling, 61, is a former Fox News personality who was forced to leave the network following some pretty egregious sexual harassment claims. He joined Fox News competitor Newsmax in 2021 and quickly found himself in a primetime role. He recently announced he was leaving the network, which said the decision was a “mutually agreed” upon one.

Newsmax has been airing a replacement show with a revolving door of hosts in place of The Balance. A spokesperson for NewsMax said the network “wishes Eric Bolling well in his future endeavors.

“The network looks forward to an exciting period this election season which will include our nightly news coverage with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly and Chris Plante.”

Bolling spoke to Mediaite about his departure and said he was going to another job, but he declined to give further details.

“… I want to thank my audience who has followed me from my days at the exchange to CNBC, FBN and FNC, to Newsmax and now I can’t wait to tell them about where I am going to next,” he said. He called the new endeavor a “huge step” and something he’s “always wanted to do.” He said everyone would know what he’s doing “in the next couple of weeks.” Bolling spent three years at the network.

During his final show last Thursday, there was no indication from Bolling or anyone else that he was on his way out. In fact, it was more of the same: railing against anyone who opposes former President Donald Trump.

Bolling came to prominence during his tenure at Fox News. He was a familiar face on the popular Fox News program The Five for more than half a decade, but he was forced to leave in September of 2017.

He parted ways “amicably” with the network after an investigation regarding him sending pictures of his genitalia to several women there.

He was a commentator on CNBC before joining the Fox Business Network in 2007. Bollings departure comes as Newsmax is preparing for a defamation lawsuit by voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic after the network claimed the election machine company changed votes to make sure Biden won the election.

Another far-right network, One America News, previously settled with Smartmatic over similar claims.

Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'