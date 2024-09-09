What happened to Beau DeMayo’s LPSG account?

In March 2024, Beau DeMayo‘s employment was suddenly terminated. Even more shocking was that the termination came just one week before the premiere of Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 on Disney Plus.

As the showrunner for the acclaimed, nostalgia-fueled series, this ruffled more than a few feathers. And while rumors are still circulating about the reason why he was let go, there’s been an increased focus on DeMayo’s life outside the writing booth… particularly his alleged account on LPSG.

Beau DeMayo: Onlyfans, and losing X-Men ‘97

Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024

Beau DeMayo is a Florida-born scriptwriter and producer with a solid work history in conjunction with prominent entertainment corporations, such as: The CW, Netflix and Marvel Studios. It was initially rumored that DeMayo was fired due to his ownership and operation of an Onlyfans account where he posted nude and semi-nude pictures of himself up until the premiere of the animated series. This was, in a way, corroborated by DeMayo in August, when he claimed he was being stripped of his credits on the second season of X-Men ‘97 due to a shirtless picture he posted during Pride Month.

However, the allegations were considered unlikely by many and officially rebutted by Marvel Studios who reported that DeMayo was fired after internal investigations reportedly found him guilty of conduct of an “egregious nature.” This rebuttal surfaced that the firing was instead, due to sexual misconduct perpetrated by DeMayo against some of his colleagues.

What is LPSG?

LPSG, which stands for Large Penis Support Group, is an amateur online discussion forum mostly dedicated to male sexual health and performance. As the name suggests, it is a platform that’s strictly for adults, as it offers themes of a sexual nature. The forum, which was created in 1999, allows for open discussions about sexual issues and fantasies among its members, most of whom are anonymous.

What happened to Beau DeMayo’s LPSG account?

The only place you’ll hear the whole truth. Thank you for all the love and support 💙 https://t.co/RYbzdJKk9x pic.twitter.com/3AfVzDWPIc — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 4, 2024

Beau DeMayo has not been linked or verified to be behind any of the anonymous accounts on LPSG. However, like several high profile men and celebrities, there were (and still are) a number of text threads relating to the Moon Knight script writer.

At the peak of Beau DeMayo’s firing scandal, a number of these threads were taken down from the site. Some of the posts on these text threads were made with media attachments, which included some of the images that were posted on DeMayo’s Onlyfans, amongst other sources. Some of these images still remain banned on the website.

Usually, there are requests from individuals to the moderators of the site to ensure that images or similar information about them are not disclosed. This forms the DNP (Do Not Post) list. Beau DeMayo’s name is not on this list however, which means there were no formal requests made by DeMayo himself to have his thread deleted.

While it is unclear how DeMayo happened to disappear from LPSG, he has once again, reopened an Onlyfans account in response to the sexual misconduct allegations as well as “the beginning of a larger project” he plans to take on.

