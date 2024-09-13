What happened to Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk? Fans suspect they know the ‘World’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ cause of death

Belarusian bodybuilder Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk, also known as ‘The Mutant,’ has died at the age of 36, sending shockwaves around the bodybuilding community. The news of his death was shared via the Instagram account @whoisthebestbb on September 11th.

Recommended Videos

The announcement of his death came as a surprise to many, Yefimchyk was a pretty well known figure in the bodybuilding world and his death at such a relatively young age is unexpected to say the least.

Who was Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk?

Yefimchyk was known for his imposing size and dedication to bodybuilding. Standing at 6ft 1in tall with 25 inch biceps and a 61 inch chest it’s easy to see why he earned the nickname ‘The Mutant.’ On top of that, he weighed 340 pounds and reportedly ate 7 meals a day, digesting about 16,500 calories daily. His meals consisted of five pounds of steak and over 100 pieces of sushi.

Aside from having an impressive physical stature, Yefimchyk also had some pretty amazing lifting achievements, according to an article from the the New York Post, he claimed that he could perform a 600-pound bench press, a 700-pound deadlift, and a 700-pound squat.

The Belarusian bodybuilder did not compete in professional bodybuilding, however he frequently uploaded content to his YouTube channel which focused on his training. His posts to YouTube stopped about a year ago but his channel had a respectable 45,000 subscribers and people were certainly interested in his lifestyle. Those who watched his videos praised him for his relatively humble and chilled out style which many found endearing.

What was Illia Yefimchyk’s cause of death?

According to an article from the Daily Mail, Yefimchyk suffered a heart attack at his home on September 6th. His wife, Anna, performed chest compressions to keep him alive until the air ambulance arrived to rush him to hospital, however, upon arrival he slipped into a coma. Speaking to the Belarusian media, Anna revealed that “his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.” She finished by thanking everyone for their condolences.

It’s very heartwarming to realise that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.

Illia Yefimchyk’s death was confirmed on September 11th and while many have been expressing their sympathies in the comments underneath instagram posts dedicated to the much-loved bodybuilder, some believe this was all only a matter of time. Many pointed to steroid use playing a key role in his death, steroid use is known to increase the likelihood of heart attacks. Yefimchyk himself even admitted in a video posted back in 2021 that he used the performance-enhancing drug.

In the video he claims that he was a skinny child, but he was inspired by Hollywood icons like Arnold Schwarznegger and Sylvester Stallone. At the time many of the comments praised him for his honesty, but taking steroids is always a risk and in this case, it may have contributed to Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk’s death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy