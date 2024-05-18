What happened to Jeremy Camp?

If there’s one thing Jeremy Camp knows, it’s to come out on the other side with an unwavering faith.

March 17, 2024, marks the release of his latest album, Deeper Waters, and it feels like we’re all being invited to wade a little further out into the depths of his personal and professional saga. The album is a beautiful blend of introspection and gratitude, his joys and sorrows, and everything in between, with Camp’s signature vocals taking center stage. Starting as a pastor’s kid with a love for music and growing into one of the most influential Christian artists today, Camp’s journey is truly inspiring.

Camp’s been in the music biz for over two decades now. His album, Stay, was released in 2002 and quickly became a fan favorite, with hit singles like Walk By Faith and I Still Believe topping the charts. Since then, he has released a staggering 12 albums, with 43 of them reaching No. 1 on the Christian music charts. His music has touched the lives of millions around the world, offering comfort to those who need it most.

Jeremy lost his first love too soon

I Still Believe was inspired by the loss of his first wife, Melissa. In 2001, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She fought bravely, but tragically passed away in February 2001, just four and a half months after the couple said “I do.” It was a devastating blow, one that would have broken most people. The loss led Jeremy into a period of intense grief and soul-searching.

In 2020, a biographical drama film titled I Still Believe, starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, was released. It chronicled Jeremy Camp’s life, his relationship with Melissa, and overcoming personal tragedy through faith. “I Still Believe” is a mantra that Camp lives by. Through every trial and tribulation, he’s clung to his faith like a life raft. And that faith has carried him through to the other side, to a place of hope and healing.

Jeremy Camp found love again

Jeremy Camp remarried in December 2003 to Adrienne Liesching, who is the former frontwoman for the Christian band The Benjamin Gate. They have three children together and are often seen sharing their family life and ministry through various media and social platforms.

Most recently, Camp faced a serious health challenge when he was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase the risk of strokes, heart failure, and other heart-related complications. On March 10, 2024, Jeremy took to his social media to announce that he would be undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Following the procedure, Jeremy and Adrienne expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and concern they received during this challenging time. Currently, the singer continues to produce music, tour, and participate in Christian ministry activities.

Deeper Waters is now available on Spotify.

