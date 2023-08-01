What happened to Joe Scarborough of ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC?

Former politician and TV host Joe Scarborough has been a staple on our television sets since 2007 thanks to the morning news show Morning Joe, which has been one of MSNBC’s reigning shows driving peak traffic for years. And this makes it only natural for ardent viewers to get queasy and entertain blind theories when the show’s prime host in question has been MIA for weeks now.

And there are reasons why people are getting antsy. For starters, Scarborough went MIA just days after he came back from his previous break. Then there is the fact that this time, he is not the only one missing along with his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, as Willie Geist, another co-anchor, has recently gone missing on the show. With fans of the show quickly getting frustrated with seeing Jonathan Lemire taking over Morning Joe for the time being, one question has taken over all the debates the news show has ever triggered…

Where is Joe Scarborough?

Joe Scarborough and even Mika Brzezinski taking time off is not a new thing, but that doesn’t stop the “Joe” die-hards from demanding why they have been deprived of their morning fix.

Though so far, there has not been an official answer, certain legible and not-so-legible rumors are out there.

Joe is on vacation (again), which is not surprising.

The most talked-about reason is his health and rumor is he took time off to focus on it, while Mika is simply spending time with her family. Both are expected to return to the show later in August.

Both reasons are plausible and can be backed by the many posts Joe has been sharing on Instagram where the duo is seen spending time in Maine.

But, of course, the internet is a landmine of theories, so there are more speculations about why Joe and Mika are not hosting Morning Joe these days.

Some have cited potential contractual woes with MSNBC.

Slim chances of him being removed or suspended from the show are also being entertained, though the catalyst for the same has not been mentioned by the theorists.

I don't think Joe Scarborough is on #morningjoe anymore. — MsDawn007 (@MsDawn0070) August 1, 2023

Joe has been suspended from Morning Joe back in 2010 after it was discovered he made $4000 donations to political campaigns, which he called “simple acts of friendship.” But as his actions went against the network’s policy, he was benched for two days.

A running theory on Reddit points out how other hosts in different time slots on MSNBC are also taking time off because the network wants its best people to not be burned out when it comes to covering former president Donald Trump’s many indictments in August.

Any of the more chaotic reasons mentioned above might turn out to be true, but given Joe Scarborough’s constant vacation sprees, it is best to not get concerned just yet.