What happened to Judge Frank Caprio?

While most judges rule with an iron fist, Frank Caprio does it with compassion. The retired judge gained popularity on the courtroom show Caught in Providence, where he was showcased asking questions and listening to defendants’ stories before making his ruling.

Caprio, a Rhode Island native, served as Providence’s municipal court judge from 1985 until his retirement in January 2023. After the retirement announcement, fans of the judge and his show asked whether the show would continue. The judge’s brother, Joseph Caprio, answered in a Facebook post, saying that filming will no longer continue, but his brother’s “unique style of justice of treating everybody equally, with kindness and compassion” will continue.

Frank Caprio’s cancer diagnosis

Shortly after his retirement, Caprio announced that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Just before his 87th birthday on Nov. 24, 2023, the retired judge said he was not feeling his best. This prompted him to undergo a medical examination, which resulted in a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Caprio thought that the end as his father died from the same disease after he was told he had eight months to live. “As soon as I was diagnosed, I had this number in my head. I have eight months to live,” Caprio said in an interview.

The former judge announced his diagnosis via an Instagram post, wherein he asked his followers to pray for him as he battles the disease.

How is Frank Caprio doing today?

Caprio went through months of treatments for pancreatic cancer. According to reports, he underwent five months of radiation and six months of chemotherapy: “You have to dig down deep within your courage and make up your mind that you’re going to beat this,” he said.

In June, Caprio celebrated his last radiation treatment by ringing the cancer bell at the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. His achievement was met with applause by the hospital staff who were all smiles as they revered him. Caprio’s doctor, Michael Chuong, even presented the former judge with a gavel. “We look forward to seeing you for many, many more follow-ups to come and are excited that hope is alive again and happy days are here again,” the doctor said.

Caprio often updates his fans via his official Facebook page. One of his latest posts is from Father’s Day, which he celebrated at his son’s house. The former judge said they had a “smorgasbord of delicious food” that included lobsters, fish, and meat, which he enjoyed with members of his family and close friends. Caprio looked energetic and happy as he manned the grill, but what he was most grateful for was being able to spend time with his loved ones.

