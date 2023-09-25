What happened to Krayzie Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony?

If you’ve perused social media lately, you may have seen messages of support given to Krayzie Bone, the Grammy-winning artist with the ground-breaking melodic-focused rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. However, just what is going on with Krayzie that is making people like bandmate Bizzy Bone post his message on Instagram to “Pray for Kray?”

As a longtime advocate for wanting to see the genre of hip-hop mature, Krayzie, alongside bandmates Flesh-n-Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, and Bizzy, has helped progress the genre to a respectable art form and was active during one of its greatest eras in the early 1990s. Having collaborated with legendary acts such as Eazy-E, the Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time.

Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization

Krayzie Bone’s serious medical problems unfolded rapidly over the weekend, with AllHipHop reporting he is currently “in the hospital fighting for his life.” Sources told the outlet that he started coughing up a lot of blood, prompting him to go to a hospital in Los Angeles on Friday, Sep. 22. This all happened in the context of an ongoing medical condition he had previously been diagnosed with, called sarcoidosis, which commonly affects the lungs, according to the American Lung Association.

Following a CAT scan, in which doctors discovered a leaking artery in one of Krayzie’s lungs, the rapper had to quickly undergo surgery. However, he had to be put on “a breathing machine and sedated” as of Sunday night, Sept. 23, because the bleeding reportedly continued. The sources who gave this information to AllHipHop added they thought it a worrying sign when Krayzie “quit smoking a few months ago.”

Everyone, from his bandmates to other celebrities, is now wishing the best for Krayzie, including basketball star and self-professed Bone Thugs fan LeBron James, who called for people to pray for the rapper on X (formerly Twitter).

Krayzie Bone has found immense success both within the original band for which he became famous and outside it. He’s won two Grammys over his career: one for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for 1996’s Tha Crossroads with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and another for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for 2007’s “Ridin” with Chamillionaire.