What happened to Mark Levin?

Born on Sep. 21, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mark Levin is a broadcast news analyst, columnist, writer, lawyer, political commentator, and radio personality. He is best known for hosting Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News and the syndicated conservative radio show The Mark Levin Show on 105.9 FM WMAL (he’s been doing the former since 2018 and the latter since 2002).

Having earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at Temple University of Law in 1980, Levin embarked on a legal and political career that included roles in President Ronald Reagan’s administration and practicing law in the private and public sectors.

His broadcasting career started as a guest on several radio shows, and when Sean Hannity became aware of him, he began featuring him regularly on his radio show. Eventually, he got a Sunday slot in 2002 on WABC, and the rest is history.

A staunch Republican, Levin endorsed Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries and insisted he would be “Never Trump.” However, like many Never-Trumpers he saw the writing on the wall for the future of the Republican Party, swallowed his pride and principles, and is now a prominent voice for MAGA, vehemently in favor of Trump.

On Monday, Sep. 9, 2024, Levin announced on his X account that he’d injured himself over the weekend of Sep. 8 and 9. So what happened?

Mark Levin’s injury explained

Unfortunately, I had a very bad fall this weekend and tore my quadricep between my right knee and thigh. I’ll likely be in surgery in the next day or two. I’ll be back on air as soon as I can. God bless. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 9, 2024

Levin’s X post explained that he’d suffered a bad fall that resulted in a torn quadricep on his right leg. He suggested the injury would require surgery and that he’d be back on air as soon as he possibly could be.

As per Barrett Media, he immediately returned to hosting his Westwood One radio show, doing so from a wheelchair, with his leg propped up, and without the painkillers prescribed by his doctor. That week, he hosted the first two hours of his program, with a guest host filling in on the final hour.

About his quick return, Levin had this to say:

The pain persists. And I sit here literally in a wheelchair with my leg up. I don’t do that because I want a pat on the back. I’m no hero. In fact, I’m furious with myself. But just so you know, I’m not out on the beach on a vacation, just taking it easy. I take this job very seriously, my responsibility very seriously. I know there’s millions of you out there, and we have a country to save. Please know that I want to be here.

He also announced that he was scheduled to have surgery on the injured leg on Tuesday, Sep. 17. Presumably, given the lack of updates to the contrary, the surgery was successful.

Six days after his injury, Levin was also back hosting Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News.

See you in a few minutes at 8 PM eastern on Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox! If you can’t watch live you can DVR the show. Don’t miss it! — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 14, 2024

As much as he’s a vitriolic pro-Trumper who spreads lies about Democrats like there’s no tomorrow, we don’t stoop so low as to wish injury or pain on anyone (within reason), so we hope Levin’s recovery is going well.

