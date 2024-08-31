What happened to rapper Fatman Scoop?

Active in the U.S. hip-hop scene since 1992, Fatman Scoop collaborated with artists like Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey early in his career, leaving fans always wanting more. But hours after the music video for his latest song was released, the rapper faced a serious health emergency.

Isaac Freeman III, better known by his stage name, Fatman Scoop, has been a radio personality, hype man, and an excellent rapper for over three decades. His breakthrough song, “Be Faithful,” shot to the top of the charts in the U.K. and Ireland in Oct. 2003, gaining him initial notoriety. He has since released eight more songs and numerous featured singles with multiple artists. His most famous collaborations include artists like Lil Jon, Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull, and Skrillex, among several others.

Venturing into other careers, Fatman Scoop also opened an ice cream parlor and a relationship show/podcast that airs on the Man and Wife channel on the internet TV network, ONLOQ.com, and MTV. However, he did not leave his rap career. In July 2024, he collaborated with Tech N9ne on the single “No Popcorn” and more recently, he collaborated with Dyce Payso for his latest song “Let It Go.”

The rapper was also touring for concerts in the U.S. this month, but on Aug. 30, during one of his shows in Connecticut, the rapper faced a medical emergency on stage.

Fatman Scoop collapsed on stage while performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, CT

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed through a social media post that the 53-year-old rapper was performing at the Town Center Park in Hamden on the evening of Friday, Aug. 30 when he suddenly passed out on stage. Though people had rushed to perform CPR on the rapper right after he passed out, allegedly behind the DJ booth, authorities have told TMZ that they were dispatched for a medical emergency at 8:33 p.m.

The news outlet has also secured a video of the incident, where the crowd can be seen in a frenzy after the music suddenly stopped. Eyewitnesses have said that Fatman Scoop was eventually taken to a hospital on a stretcher, halting the ongoing show. Sadly, a day after the incident, the singer’s longtime friends and collaborators DJ Pure Cold and DJ Tony Neal confirmed through Instagram posts that the legendary rapper had passed away.

DJ Tony Neal referred to the late rapper as “family,” and captioned his post: “Your voice entertained millions, and your legacy will continue. Family, I’m gonna miss you.” Pure Cold also penned down a heartfelt note for his friend and mentor, saying,

“I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x”

Social media has since been outpouring with Scoop’s fans remembering his legacy. Several other musicians have also come forward on social media to express their sadness about his sudden demise and wish him peace. No official details about his death have been released yet.

