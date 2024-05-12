What happened to Ray Lewis’ son?

It’s always interesting to me how high-profile figures in the public eye can seemingly have it all – the fame, the wealth, the accolades – and yet still struggle with the same human frailties and demons that plague the rest of us.

I think a lot of times we have this tendency to put these athletes and entertainers on a pedestal, to think that their talent and success insulate them from the harsh realities that the rest of us face. But the truth is, addiction and mental health issues don’t discriminate. They can strike anyone, regardless of their station in life.

Ray Lewis III, son of the legendary NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, strikes a chord that resonates with this kind of unforeseeable tragedy. Lewis III was the eldest among his five siblings. The young man, only 28, met a tragic end on June 14, 2023.

Ray Lewis III, like many kids who grow up in the shadow of a famous parent, tried to carve out his own path, dabbling in college football and music. Yet, despite the glitz that might have surrounded him, he faced battles that are all too common. According to reports from TMZ Sports, his life came to an untimely end due to an accidental overdose involving a lethal cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, alcohol, and alprazolam (often found in Xanax) (via People).

He was found in a bedroom, unconscious, and even though the police used Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdoses, it was too late.

In recent years, we’ve seen a disturbing trend of young stars falling victim to the opioid epidemic. Rapper Mac Miller was just 26 when he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Actor Logan Williams, best known for his role in The Flash, was only 16 when he lost his battle with addiction.

When I read about Ray Lewis III’s accidental overdose, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of empathy, not just for him, but for his family as well. The Lewis clan has given so much to the game of football and to their community over the years.

As the poet Warsan Shire wrote, “no one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.” For too many celebrities, and too many people in general, drugs become that shark. There are no easy answers, but we owe it to Ray Lewis III and the countless others lost to this epidemic to keep searching for solutions.

