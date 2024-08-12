What happened to Sandro Muhlach?

Warning, this article contains mention of sexual abuse, please proceed with caution.

Filipino actor and model, Sandro Muhlach, has been making headlines recently after making a formal complaint against two independent contractors who worked for the GMA Network.

Muhlach has appeared in many Filipino TV series and he is the eldest son of famous child actor Niño Muhlach. According to an article from The Entertainment Inquirer, the 23-year-old filed a complaint against 2 GMA contractors alleging that some sort of sexual abuse had taken place. Sadly, the entertainment industry seems to attract some of the worst kinds of predators.

GMA claimed it was already performing an internal investigation before the formal complaint after a blind item published certain details. The network released a statement on July 30 saying that it was taking the situation seriously.

What do we know so far?

Speculation started when numerous blind items were published that detailed the alleged abuse from these two contractors and an unnamed “newbie actor” who came from a famous family. The young actor was “taken advantage of” during a party hosted by a certain network. No names or specific details were given, but people quickly began piecing the puzzle together and soon came to the conclusion that Sandro Muhlach was the individual in question and that it must have happened at the GMA Network gala.

Muhlach’s involvement was all but confirmed when his father began making posts to Facebook which implied his son was the victim, at the time of writing, his Facebook banner currently reads “Justice for Sandro.” While GMA did confirm it was investigating the situation and taking the incident very seriously, at the time, the network statement revealed that no formal complaint had been made and so the identities of those involved were kept out of it.

Sandro Muhlach makes a formal complaint

Shortly after the news broke, Muhlach made an official complaint which confirmed that he was the individual who was abused at the Network’s gala night. Another statement was released from GMA which gave even more details, even going as far as naming contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz as the alleged perpetrators.

Since the information went public the two men have been subpoenaed although both deny the allegations. Niño Muhlach has released a public statement addressing the “unspeakable and vile acts done to our son.” However, Sandro himself has remained silent on the topic so far and he has requested confidentiality on the matter. The Entertainment Inquirer reports that he underwent a psychological assessment and has been suffering from both depression and trauma due to the incident.

