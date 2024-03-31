What happened to Shirley Temple?

With her classic ribbon curls and rosy cheeks, Shirley Temple was “America’s Little Darling” and the star of many Hollywood films. Yet she aged out of the spotlight, stepped aside from showbiz and remained in our minds forever as the perfect little girl. So where did she go?

Shirley Temple first appeared on TV sets in 1931 as a bubbly, bouncing little girl–in black and white! She was on screen even before color was. Her first movie was a short film titled The Runt Page, and Temple was only three years old when she made her acting debut. In quick succession, she starred in several more hit films and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in TV history. She could sing, dance, and act, not to mention she was adorable! She was clearly a child of many talents, so what happened after her childhood? Here’s everything we found out.

Shirley Temple’s greatest hits

Shirley Temple was a big star starting from the age of three. Following her first film she was quickly cast in several more blockbuster films including Heidi, Curly Top, The Little Princess, and Bright Eyes. Her recognizable curls quickly became known as “Shirley Temple curls” and little girls all over the world were emulating her tap dance routines. She was quickly becoming a world-renowned celebrity, all before the age of 10! In fact, by 1940 the young Hollywood starlet had 43 films to her name. She had her own line of dolls and merchandise and she even had the eye of President Roosevelt who applauded her for keeping up morale during tough times.

Although she continued to star in films into the 40’s it seemed her former childhood glory was slowly beginning to fade. Her last feature film was in 1949 A Kiss For Corliss. She began a show in 1957, Shirley Temple’s Storybook which featured stories such as Pippi Longstocking, however, the series never really took off. Her subsequent project, The Shirley Temple Show which premiered in 1960, was even less successful. By the 1970s her acting career had dissipated and she began to focus her attention elsewhere. In fact, by 1976 she was fully immersed in politics. America’s favorite child star was all grown up.

What happened to Shirley Temple?

As her acting career faded her political one began to heat up, Temple even ran for a seat in Congress in 1967. Although she was unsuccessful, it was still a big leap from the big screen to big-time politics, but Ms. Temple hadn’t finished surprising the public yet. From 1969-1970 she served as a US Ambassador to the United Nations and in 1974 she was even appointed as the Ambassador to Ghana. She would later also become the U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia, another position she held for several years. From bouncing curls and tap dances to holding political positions, Shirley Temple was quite a lady.

As for her personal life, Shirley Temple got married for the first time in 1945 at the age of 17 to fellow actor John Agar. They starred in two films together, however, their marriage was somewhat short-lived. The two did have one child together but in 1949 they divorced and in 1950 Temple married business tycoon Charles Black. Temple and Black had two children together and remained married until 2005 when he passed away from cancer.

So where is the former leading lady now?

Where is Shirley Temple now?

Shirley Temple lived a long, successful life and passed away at the age of 85, according to The New York Times. She reportedly died of health issues in 2014 in her home near San Francisco, California. She was a beloved actress, political figure, and philanthropist, and upon her death, her family released the following statement according to CNN, “We salute her for a life of remarkable achievements as an actor, as a diplomat, and most importantly as our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and adored wife of 55 years.”

Shirley Temple was a beloved actress who began making waves in the world at the tender age of three. She lived a life of accomplishment that spanned from political activist to doting mother to world-renowned actress. She earned the titles of “America’s Little Darling” and “US Ambassador” proving she could accomplish almost anything she set her mind to. While her fans and family will feel her absence, at least they will always have her award-winning films and smile to remember her by.