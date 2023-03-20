What happened to Simon Cowell’s face?

The former American Idol and The X Factor judge, Simon Cowell, has always been an ardent advocate of perfection and excellence. One may remember him for his biting sarcasm and brutal remarks during the auditions while there are many who credit him with the creation of One Direction, one of the biggest and most popular boy bands of all time.

Over the years, the 63-year-old TV personality has made a striking appearance before the camera with enough sassiness to impress the fans. So, when he released his now-deleted Twitter video with drastic transformations in his facial features, the majority of the audience was completely taken aback with a few going as far as commenting on these very changes.

Let’s shed some light on the topic.

Did Simon Cowell get facial surgery?

Photo by @LorryHill/YouTube

It all happened last year on November 2022 when Cowell released a Twitter video asking the potential candidates to contact him for the reality shows America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

In a clip, Cowell succinctly put forward his message, saying, “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time, it’s gonna be you. So, please audition now for next year’s season, and I look forward to meeting you.”

However, it was not a much-anticipated show that captured the public’s attention — but the reality TV host’s face which immediately became the subject of conversation. People were constantly wondering if Cowell underwent some sort of cosmetic surgery.

According to YouTuber Lorry Hill in her video, “Why is Simon Cowell’s Face Melting? His Plastic Surgery Nightmare?” some of the major changes could be detected in his nose and face.

Unlike his past pictures where Cowell’s tip of the nose appears to be much thinner and the bridge much thicker, the new picture shows a thicker edge and a thinner bridge. This, Hill believes, is due to revision rhinoplasty, a procedure where cartilage is added to the tip of the nose.

Simon Cowell’s face looks like if George Michael’s corpse was playable character in Goldeneye. pic.twitter.com/c4OS7tIlUL — Metal Petal (@KingRinTin) December 1, 2022

One of the changes that stood out is his shiny face with loose cheeks, which is probably the result of the face fillers. The television series host has a history of plastic surgeries and Botox which, in his opinion, didn’t suit him well.

Speaking of the same, he said he always preferred a healthier lifestyle to surgeries by saying, “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water.” But unlike his celebrity cohorts, Cowell claimed he looked horrific.

Cowell wasn’t the only person who held this opinion. After the video, social media users took to their platform to comment on the facial changes, some of which bordered on abject meanness.

As one of the users said, “Simon Cowell’s face looks as if George Michael’s corpse was a playable character in GoldenEye.” One of the commentators mentioned that he looked like the son of Herman Munster, whereas others compared him to Madame Tussaud’s waxwork.

With the reality shows approaching, we look forward to more updates about Cowell.