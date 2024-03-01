What happened to Sisi Quandri?

His Netflix series had only just premiered in the U.S.

The death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quandri was confirmed on Fri. March 1, 2024, in social media posts from other actors and actresses who work in the Yoruba film industry based in Nigeria. Details are scarce about what happened to Quandri, but here’s what’s known about how Quandri died.

Quandri, 44, born Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, was a rising star in “Nollywood,” a nickname for Nigeria’s burgeoning movie scene. Quandri showed promise of breaking stateside, as the 2024 series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre had just premiered on Netflix worldwide when Quandri’s death was announced.

As news of Quandri’s passing spread, another Yoruba film star and TV personality, Abiola Adebayo, shared a picture of Quandri on her official Instagram alongside a candle, captioned: “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all your loved ones.”

How did Sisi Quandri die?

At the time of this writing, little is known about how Sisi Quandri died. An unnamed source told PMNewsNigeria.com that Quandri entered the hospital after suffering from hiccups for five days. VanguardNGR.com says Quandri had lived with kidney issues for a while. According to the Mayo Clinic, several serious health issues cause chronic hiccuping, kidney disease included.

According to Quandri’s LinkedIn, he was born in 1979 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Known for comedy, Quandri had only been acting for about a decade when he died, and he was known for roles in movies Aje Ni Eegun, Iya Oko Mi, and Omo Iya Oko. Quandi is survived by his wife, Entissar Amer, and four children.