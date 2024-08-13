What happened to Skai Jackson?

Skai Jackson grew up under our very own eyes, but recently joined a rather unfortunate Disney Channel alumni trend, as she was recently arrested.

Skai Jackson is best known for her role as Zuri Ross in Disney Channel’s Jessie, a role she reprised in its spinoff series, Bunk’d. The former child actor has continued acting in films and television, and she will next star in the upcoming thriller The Man in the White Van. Jackson has also grown a loyal fandom, with 8.9 million followers on Instagram, and over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The former Disney Channel star found herself in a position where she shouldn’t be able to preach to the masses, however, after her recent run-in with the law.

Skai Jackson was arrested for domestic violence

The 22-year-old former child actor Skai Jackson has joined several former Disney stars who had trouble with the law. This time, it’s for a very serious topic that doesn’t get much coverage — domestic violence against men.

Jackson was reportedly arrested last week for misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZ reports, as police were called to the CityWalk area of the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park after security spotted Jackson and her boyfriend arguing, with the actress allegedly pushing him several times. Security stopped their argument and “detained” the couple until police arrived.

However, it looks like sources told the outlet that both denied domestic violence. Jackson reportedly said they are happily engaged, and that they’re expecting a baby together. She was released a couple of hours later, but the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether they need to press charges against the actress.

So far, there are very few details about her boyfriend. The 22-year-old former Disney star didn’t publicly reveal her boyfriend’s identity online. She teased her relationship on Snapchat this past February, but didn’t show the mystery man’s face. At the same time, she hadn’t addressed the pregnancy allegation so far.

Domestic violence is a very heavy and sensitive subject but generally, the media usually talks about women as the victims of domestic violence. That is warranted, because, based on the National Overview of Domestic Violence Statistics, on average, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience physical violence by their intimate partner during their lifetimes. However, that doesn’t mean violence against men doesn’t exist. Feminism is trying to shed light on domestic violence against men, but it often falls under the radar and men are less likely to press charges and more likely to receive stigma.

As the claims of domestic violence are very serious, Jackson could use her platform to address the incident, learn from it, and advocate against it.

