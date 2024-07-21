What happened to Somara Theodore?

Somara Theodore is a renowned meteorologist whose career has spanned several prominent news stations and has recently taken a new role in New York.

Somara Theodore was born and raised in the United States. From a young age, she showed a keen interest in the sciences, particularly in atmospheric science and meteorology. Her passion for weather was fueled by her curiosity about the natural world and the dynamic changes in the environment.

Early career beginnings

For her higher education, Theodore attended Penn State University, a school renowned for its meteorology program. At Penn State, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology, which provided her with a solid foundation in understanding weather patterns, climate change, and the technical aspects of weather forecasting.

After completing her education, Theodore began her career as a broadcast meteorologist. Her journey into meteorology began at WJCL-TV in Savannah, Georgia, where she served as a weekend meteorologist. This initial role helped her gain valuable experience and set the stage for her future success. After her time in Savannah, Somara moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked as the morning meteorologist at WEWS-TV. Her outstanding coverage of a tragic plane crash in Akron notably earned her an Emmy Award.

Somara then moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked at WRC-TV for six years. There, her responsibilities included delivering weekend forecasts, contributing to the station’s website, and providing updates on WTOP Radio and NBC‘s Weekend Today. During her tenure in the capital, she was also involved in providing extensive live coverage of Hurricane Ian for MSNBC.

A new chapter at ABC News

Severe storms in the Northeast.



ABC News’ Somara Theodore reports on the severe storms hitting North Carolina to Maine and the extreme heat for millions from coast-to-coast. Plus, the forecast for hurricane Beryl.https://t.co/QgAX7wRgUQ pic.twitter.com/iqb3u9ThR4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 30, 2024

Recently, Somara has taken on a new role at ABC News in New York, where she joins a team of experienced meteorologists. Working alongside figures like Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC News‘ climate unit, and senior meteorologist Rob Marciano (who was dismissed from the position in May 2024), Somara is contributing to expanding the network’s weather and climate change reporting both in the U.S. and internationally.

The meteorologist has also made significant contributions to education in her field. Beyond her television career, she took on the role of an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. There, she taught a course in broadcast meteorology. This course was particularly special because it was the first of its kind at the university, and Somara was chosen to lead it. It is clear that whether she’s breaking down a fierce storm on live TV or shaping young minds in the classroom, Somara Theodore is definitely not just another weather forecaster.

