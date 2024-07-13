What happened to Steve Gleason?

In a poignant moment that captured the hearts of many, former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason was honored with the 2024 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.

The award recognizes individuals whose bravery transcends sports, and Gleason’s journey exemplifies this spirit in the face of adversity. Steve Gleason grew up in Spokane, Washington, where he loved playing sports. In high school, he was great at football, baseball, and basketball. His skills in football led him to Washington State University, where he played so well that he made a name for himself as a strong and dedicated team player. After college, Steve wasn’t immediately picked up by any NFL teams, but he didn’t give up.

On this date in 2006, the Saints played their first game back at the Superdome since Hurricane Katrina.



New Orleans beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 on Monday Night Football, with the signature moment being Steve Gleason's blocked punt for a TD. pic.twitter.com/bgCoXv2r2m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 25, 2021

He eventually joined the New Orleans Saints without being drafted, which means he wasn’t one of the top picks. Even though he wasn’t the biggest or fastest player, Steve worked hard and became very good at special teams plays. He is most famous for a game in 2006 when he blocked a punt against the Atlanta Falcons. This was the first game back in New Orleans after the huge Hurricane Katrina, and his play was a big deal — a statue called “Rebirth” was erected outside the Superdome to commemorate it which gave hope to many people in the city trying to rebuild their lives.

The battle with ALS

In January 2011, Steve Gleason was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control and, eventually, total paralysis. Faced with a life expectancy of two to five years, Gleason did not retreat. Instead, he responded with characteristic determination. In 2011, he publicly announced his diagnosis and immediately began to work towards raising awareness about ALS and funding for research.

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in January 2011, received the Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions toward finding a cure for the disease pic.twitter.com/IJNJDYm8DM — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) January 19, 2020

Later in 2011, Steve founded Team Gleason, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing technology, equipment, and services to individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries. The foundation also focuses on raising awareness of ALS and has been instrumental in funding research aimed at finding a cure. One of the most impactful initiatives of Team Gleason has been its work on technological solutions to help those living with ALS communicate and live more independently. This includes the development and provision of devices that can be controlled through eye movements, which are crucial as ALS patients often retain eye movement even after other muscle groups fail.

In recognition of his contributions to ALS awareness and his broader humanitarian efforts, Steve Gleason was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2020, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States. He is the first NFL player to receive this award.

Winning the Arthur Ashe Courage Award shows just how much Steve Gleason has done, not just in sports but in life. He always says, “There will be no white flags,” which means he never gives up, no matter how tough things get.

