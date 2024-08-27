What happened to Tammy Faye Bakker?

Tammy Faye Bakker, born Tamara Faye LaValley in 1942, emerged from humble beginnings in International Falls, Minnesota, to become one of the most recognizable faces in American televangelism. Growing up as the eldest of eight children in a home without indoor plumbing, Tammy Faye experienced a spiritual awakening at age 10 during a Pentecostal church prayer meeting. This would be the pivotal event that set her on a path toward ministry.

She met her future husband, Jim Bakker, at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. According to ABC News, these two apparently weren’t familiar with the concept of taking things slow because were engaged after just two weeks of dating and married in 1961, tossing their academic pursuits to the wind and dropping out of college. The newlyweds began their ministry as traveling evangelists, sometimes being paid with live chickens for their performances.

Their big break came in 1965 when they caught the attention of Pat Robertson. This led to their first television show, a children’s program featuring puppets, on Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). The Bakkers’ natural charisma and Jim’s fundraising prowess quickly propelled them to greater heights. They spent time in California helping to launch the Trinity Broadcasting Network before striking out on their own.

In 1974, the Bakkers launched their own show, The PTL Club (Praise The Lord or People That Love) in Charlotte, North Carolina. The program’s success was unprecedented, combining elements of traditional preaching with variety show entertainment. Tammy Faye became known for her effervescent personality, elaborate makeup, and emotionally candid moments on-air moments. The show’s unscripted nature and the Bakkers’ improvisational skills gave it an authentic feel that resonated with viewers across the country and eventually around the world.

Empire Building and Extravagance

As The PTL Club grew in popularity, so did the Bakkers’ ambitions. They expanded their ministry into a multimillion-dollar empire, which included a Christian theme park called Heritage USA. The park, located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, was an ambitious project that combined religious attractions with traditional amusement park features. It boasted a replica of the Jerusalem marketplace, a reproduction of Billy Graham’s childhood home, and hosted passion plays.

At its peak in 1986, Heritage USA was the third most-visited amusement park in the United States, trailing only Disneyland and Disney World. But the Bakkers’ vision extended beyond just a theme park. They dreamed of creating an entire Christian community. Jim Bakker had plans to expand Heritage USA to house up to 30,000 permanent residents.

As seems to be the overall trend with televangelists, the Bakkers’ lifestyle became increasingly lavish, mirroring their growing success. They owned multiple homes, expensive cars (including matching Rolls Royces), and even an air-conditioned doghouse. Tammy Faye, in particular, became famous for her excessive shopping sprees and once joked that she hoped heaven would include a giant shopping center “where there’s no limit on your charge card”.

And who, you may ask was footing the bill for all of this? Their opulent lifestyle was funded by their innovative fundraising methods. Jim Bakker popularized the concept of “seed faith”, encouraging viewers to donate money with the promise that God would bless them materially in return. The ministry also sold “lifetime partnerships” that promised annual three-night stays at the Heritage Grand hotel, a practice that would later contribute to their downfall.

Despite criticism of their penchant for luxury, the Bakkers defended their lifestyle. They saw their success as a testament to God’s blessings and used it to further promote their prosperity gospel message. Tammy Faye became particularly known for her over-the-top makeup and fashion choices, which she embraced as part of her identity.

Scandal and Downfall

The Bakkers’ empire began to crumble in 1987 when the Charlotte Observer started investigating PTL’s finances. The investigation uncovered that Jim Bakker had paid $279,000 to Jessica Hahn, a church secretary. This revelation soon spiraled into a full-blown scandal when Hahn alleged that Bakker had sexually assaulted her in 1980 when she was 21.

As the scandal unfolded, more nefarious financial practices came to light. Jim Bakker was found to have been misusing ministry funds, overselling “lifetime partnerships” to their theme park, and engaging in questionable fundraising practices. The controversy led to Bakker’s resignation from PTL and eventually resulted in his conviction on 24 counts of fraud in 1989.

Tammy Faye’s Life After PTL

While Jim Bakker served his prison sentence, Tammy Faye worked to rebuild her life and career. She divorced Jim in 1992 and married Roe Messner, a former business associate of the Bakkers. She reinvented herself as a campy cultural icon, appearing on reality TV shows and hosting her own FOX talk show in the 1990s.

Throughout this period, Tammy Faye maintained her distinctive style and persona. She embraced her image, laughing about her makeup and eyelashes, and continued to connect with audiences through her unabashed emotionality and charm.

Final Years and Legacy

Photo by @thetammysue/Instagram

In 1996, Tammy Faye faced a new challenge when she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Despite initial treatment, the cancer returned in 2004, this time in her lungs. She continued to make public appearances and even gave a final interview on Larry King Live in 2007, just days before her death. Tammy Faye Messner, as she was known in her later years, passed away on July 20, 2007, at the age of 65. Throughout her struggles with cancer, she maintained her characteristic optimism and faith, encouraging others to stay strong in the face of adversity.

To say the least, Tammy Faye’s legacy is complex. While the scandals of PTL tarnished her reputation in certain circles, she also garnered a devoted following, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community. She was one of the first prominent Christian figures to embrace and support individuals with HIV/AIDS during the 1980s crisis.

In the end, Tammy Faye Bakker’s story is one of rise, fall, and reinvention. From televangelist royalty to pop culture icon, she navigated the extremes of public life with a distinctive style all her own. Her journey continues to fascinate and inspire, a testament to her enduring impact on American media and culture.

