What happened to the dog-abusing failson and 2020 Presidential candidate Sexy Vegan?

What happened to Sexy Vegan, the Speedo-clad animal savior who live-streamed his dog licking his butthole, then declared himself a candidate for the 2020 Presidential race? Lord knows we could do with him in the running for 2024 – he’d be a strong contender alongside Trump the Convicted Felon, Biden the Revivified Mummy, and that other guy with the dead worm in his brain.

Sexy Vegan (previous name Hansel Marion DeBartolo III) rose to fame after appearing on Dr Phil in an episode that saw his mum, Susan, pleading with him to change his ways. Spending his days blowing his inheritance and marching down Sunset Blvd, shirtless while carrying a full-length mirror, Susan was desperate for her son to fix his life.

Her demands for change were unsuccessful, but to be fair to Sexy Vegan, if you’ve had your face tattooed with your new name, it makes sense that you would feel compelled to double down on your bad decisions to literally ‘save face’.

As well as running for president, doing his affirmations in the mirror on busy roads around LA, and engaging in sexual acts with his pet dog, Sexy Vegan also has creative ambitions. Check out his SoundCloud for original songs like, “Stick Ur Tongue In My Butt” (an ode to his dog?), and, “I Just Died in Your Ass 2Nite” a surprisingly tender take on Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms“. I guess we’ll see him at the Grammys.

So, where is our favorite animal-loving, swimwear model, aspiring president, and pop star today? Earlier this month on June 11, he put up an Instagram post saying he believes the platform is shadow-banning him, suggesting to his 1.3 million followers that they head to his website instead.

Details on the website are fairly scant and in typefaces of various illegibility, and while there are plenty of thirst trap Speedo pics to keep you engaged, there’s still no clue as to what he is up to.

Thankfully, Reddit user No-Desk560 has the answer to Sexy Vegan’s whereabouts. In a post on r/drphil, they expressed delight/shock/dread upon discovering that their new neighbor is Sexy Vegan. It looks like he’s made himself right at home, too, announcing his arrival with a huge banner and a somewhat contradictory sign that states that the home is private property, and calls for ‘no talking disturbances’ (sic).

Discourse under the post is peppered with anecdotes and tip-offs about the more recent activities of our Speedo Animal Vigilante/Violator, with one Redditor pointing out that he was arrested on a weapons charge in Sept. 2023.

Does Sexy Vegan leaving Instagram and his very public call for privacy hint that he is taking time out to plan his next foray into the public eye? His Instagram handle is @sexyvegan_4_president, so perhaps we can count on him to save us all in 2028.

