What happened to the Russ Parr Morning Show?

Why did Parr's show end after 27 years on the air?

After 27 years, radio host Russ Parr announced on social media in late Dec. 2023 that the Russ Parr Morning Show was ending.

In his Instagram post, Parr gave no clear indication why the curtain was drawn on his beloved morning broadcast, produced with Radio One and syndicated through Reach Media. Around three million people listened to the Russ Parr Morning show in some 45 cities. At first, Parr was joined on the program by Olivia Foxx, who left in 2002. Georgia Foy cohosted the program since then.

Parr shared:

“Farewell, but Not Goodbye – The Russ Parr Morning Show. As we conclude the remarkable journey of the Russ Parr Morning Show, a journey that spanned over 27 years, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation. These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories” via Russ Parr/Instagram

Parr’s not gone for good

With his morning show over, Parr — who began his career as an actor and comedian — said he would turn his attention to writing and directing films. Parr helmed The Last Stand in 2006, starring Laz Alonso.

Meanwhile, Parr told his fans to expect a new podcast, You Probably Don’t Want To Hear This, with his wife, Darnell Parr, and a YouTube program featuring several familiar voices from Parr’s morning show.

Referring to his new podcast, Parr told his Instagram followers, ” … This podcast will be a lively, engaging, interactive, and often provocative exploration of life’s dos and don’ts … We invite you to join us on these new adventures,” Parr added.

Parr otherwise gave no further information about when his podcast or YouTube show might premiere.