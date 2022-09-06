What happened to TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi?

Tanya Pardazi, better known as philosatea on TikTok, was a popular influencer on the social media site with over 115,000 followers and more than two million likes. On August 27, Pardazi passed away during an skydiving accident. She was 21 years old.

Who was Tanya Pardazi?

Pardazi was a former Miss Canada finalist who lived in Toronto. She was a student at the University of Toronto studying philosophy and she endeared fans with her beauty tips and adventurous lifestyle. She covered topics like makeup, self-esteem, relationships and other trending topics on her account.

She was taking skydiving lessons and the accident happened during her first solo jump.

How did Tanya Pardazi die?

Pardazi was skydiving at Skydive Toronto on August 27. In a release, the facility said Pardazi “succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation.” Apparently, she released her parachute too late into the jump.

“The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate,” the release said. “The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the sky diving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc.”

The facility said it was “profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years.”

Pardazi’s friend Melody Ozgoli confirmed the death to CNN. “She was definitely known for how beautiful she was, but what she was known mostly for was her incredible mind. That is the one thing that every single person that I talked to mentioned, just how bright she was, how smart she was, how much she knew,” she said.

Ozgoli also said Pardazi was always there for her friends and that her funeral was well-attended.

“At the ceremony, we all wore white because she was an angel,” Ozgoli said. “I think it was a unique thing to do, and that’s what Tanya was, she was unique, she was different. She was one of a kind, truly.”

In a news release, The South Simcoe Police Service said they were investigating the incident.

“On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m, the South Simcoe Police Service, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a skydiving incident in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4. A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

The police said it would release further details as they become available.