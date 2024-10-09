What happened to TV icon Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett is one of comedy’s true originals. She found success on the stage in the 1950s, but it wasn’t until she kicked off The Carol Burnett Show in 1967 that she truly came into her own. Over the next decade-plus, the comedian proved to be one of the most consistently entertaining people in show business.

This, of course, was a long time ago. It’s been decades since Burnett was regularly in the limelight, which has led to some speculation about her whereabouts. Some are unsure as to whether she’s even still alive! Rest assured, the comedian is alive and well, and continuing to be recognized for her groundbreaking work.

Here’s what you need to know about Carol Burnett today.

Does Carol Burnett have an illness?

Carol Burnett is 91 years old, so it would stand to reason that she would be suffering from an illness and/or ailment. Incredibly, this is not the case. The comedian is in excellent health and has actually taken steps to care for others in recent years. In 2020, CNN reported that Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, petitioned to assume guardianship of her grandson.

Burnett was appointed “educational rights holder” two years prior, and felt that her daughter Erin was not fit to continue caring for her son. She elaborated on her reasoning in a written statement:

Throughout her adult life, and since [her son’s] birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues.

Burnett assumed guardianship of her grandson until 2021, at which point a case worker took over the legal role. In truth, the only major physical or medical ailment Burnett has suffered, at least, in the public eye, was in the 1960s.

The comedian suffered a back injury during the production of the play Once Upon a Mattress. The injury was aggravated, according to The New York Times, when a cab ride suddenly braked in 1964, and Burnett suffered whiplash. She was hospitalized for a brief time.

Did Carol Burnett have a stroke?

There have been some rumors that Carol Burnett recently suffered a stroke, but there has been nothing to validate these claims. In fact, the comedian remains sharp as ever during her public appearances. She was recently given an honorary award at the Golden Globes, and had a brief appearance in the 2022 season of the AMC series Better Call Saul.

Burnett spoke with Extra TV about turning 91, and joked that she was content to keep on going as long as she had all her “parts” with her. “I’m just happy to be working and that I’ve got all my parts,” she explained. “I have my hips and my knees — and I think my brain — so as long as I can keep that up and work, then I want to work.”

In a separate interview with People Magazine, Burnett claimed that she still felt like a child in some ways. “I still feel like I’m about 11, but I’m amazed,” she explained. “It sure went fast.” We’re happy to have her with us for as long as possible.

