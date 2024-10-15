What happened to TwoSet Violin?

For the last decade, Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, under the moniker TwoSet Violin, have entertained their audience with their unique blend of classical music and comedy.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Throughout their 11-year career, they have performed all over the world, particularly during their crowd-funded world tour. However, when a bunch of their social media posts and YouTube videos suddenly disappeared from their pages, fans started to suspect that something had gone wrong. Could TwoSet Violin be really over? Or is a rebrand upon us?

A distinctive type of classical music

TwoSet Violin is a musical-comedy duo comprising Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen. The duo started on YouTube posting violin covers of popular songs on their channel. They met at Queensland Conservatorium where they both studied the violin and their content at the time included skits about their lives as classical music students. As they started to gain popularity, they eventually switched to musical comedy, and Yang and Chen resigned from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra respectively to pursue their new career. This helped them build a community of classical music fans, as well as comedy fans and brought new attention to the classical genre.

The duo has also collaborated with respectable orchestras such as with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra with whom they held a performance at the Victoria Concert Hall to celebrate reaching 4 million YouTube subscribers.

In the later years of their career, TwoSet Violin branched out of their comedic content and started securing deals with big brands such as Apple Music. They also launched the TwoSet Academy and TwoSet Talks, their podcast on Apple Music.

Did TwoSet Violin break up?

In a move that surprised all of their fans, Brett Yang and Eddy Chen announced that TwoSet Violin is over on October 14. In a series of emotional social media posts on their Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook platforms, they shared the sad news, claiming that it would be the last piece of content they post as a duo.

The posts didn’t read as a breakup per se, but rather as an ending to their joint project. The statement read, “This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a while ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.” They also expressed their gratitude to their fans and community for the last decade of support.

Yang and Chen also released a statement on their merch account, TwoSet Apparel. The website will be having an 11th anniversary sale which will also double as the final TwoSet Apparel sale. The statement on that account read, “Now, with a mix of gratitude and nostalgia, we’re announcing the FINALE of this chapter for TwoSet Apparel. To celebrate, we’re having our 11th Anniversary Sale- your LAST chance to grab your favorite pieces before we say goodbye.”

TwoSet also added that they will be bringing back old merch pieces for the final sale such as the Spring Sonata jumper, La Mer jumper, and the Circle of Fifths watch. Interestingly, the wording on their statements, such as them referring to the line as the “final chapter,” has some internet users believing that Yang and Chen might be considering solo careers, or a rebrand of TwoSet Violin. While the pair didn’t give a reason for bringing TwoSet Violin to an end, it is not yet certain whether this will be the last we see of either of them and their talent.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy