What happened to Tyrus from ‘Gutfeld!’?

It’s rare to see a lot of former pro wrestlers making a seamless transition into television commentary. Nonetheless, George “Tyrus” Murdoch managed to pull it off flawlessly. Being a regular on Fox News might have seemed like a long shot for a guy who once went by “Monstrous BC” in WWE. But it only took one guest appearance on Gutfeld! to catapult him into the world of late-night commentary.

Recommended Videos

However, not everything has been smooth sailing for him. Despite his rise in the television world, Tyrus had a major roadblock that almost derailed his progress – a sexual harassment lawsuit that had the potential to bring his career to a screeching halt. It was a particularly harrowing case that put his professional future in jeopardy. Moreover, it also threatened to damage his reputation beyond repair.

The 2019 lawsuit that rocked Fox News

Flash back to 2019, and after a long career in wrestling, Tyrus seemed to be shifting gears. While still dipping his toes into the wrestling world, he was mainly focused on solidifying himself as a regular panelist on Gutfeld! Furthermore, he was picking up steam as a contributor on Dana Perino’s former daytime news show, The Daily Briefing. Everything appeared to be going well for him — until it wasn’t.

In June 2019, Britt McHenry, a fellow Fox Nation host, accused Tyrus of sexual harassment. This revelation caught many off guard, especially since the two had co-hosted UN-PC. The Fox Nation show was supposed to be a freewheeling, no-holds-barred political discussion. Without stirring too much noise, Fox quietly removed Tyrus from the show.

Initially, it might have seemed like a minor programming change, unless you were paying close attention. However, things would eventually escalate when McHenry decided to officially file a lawsuit in December 2019. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, didn’t just accuse Tyrus of inappropriate behavior, it also alleged that Fox News had retaliated against McHenry for speaking out. According to the complaint, McHenry claimed Tyrus exhibited “volatile and unpredictable behavior” and had started sending her sexually suggestive text messages back in October 2018. She alleged that after she raised concerns, Fox News sidelined her, giving her fewer on-air appearances and limiting her opportunities at the network.

Fox News, for its part, defended its actions, while Tyrus firmly denied the allegations. As the case dragged on, it seemed like it had the potential to derail careers entirely. But after months of legal back-and-forth, both parties reached a confidential settlement, leading to the voluntary dismissal of the case.

What is Tyrus up to now?

For many public figures, an allegation of this nature can be a career-ending event. But in Tyrus’ case, it seemed to be nothing more than a minor road bump for him. Rather than fading into obscurity, he continued appearing on Gutfeld!, maintaining his role as a prominent panelist and Fox News contributor.

In addition to his TV appearances, Tyrus kept one foot in the wrestling world. However, in 2023, he finally decided to retire from professional wrestling. He also expanded his media footprint beyond traditional TV. In 2021, he launched a streaming series for OutKick titled Maintaining with Tyrus, where he tackled politics, culture, and everyday life with his signature humor and blunt takes. He’s currently hitting the road for his comedy tour, What It Is, bringing his brand of unfiltered commentary to live audiences across America.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy