What Happened To Uncle Johnny From ‘Elvis Duran’?

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is a radio institution. The syndicated morning show has been on the air since 1996, and as such, the titular host and his cohorts have become something like an extended family for listeners. The recurring segments, the songs, and the inside jokes carry more weight than a flashier, more contemporary show. As with any family, however, things change, and people that were once constants in your life suddenly go away.

This is what listeners have experienced with Uncle Johnny. He was a constant presence on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show for decades, but he’s been absent for the past few months. This is a concerning development for listeners, especially given Johnny’s advanced age. We’re here to set the record straight on the man who plays Uncle Johnny and why he’s no longer on the show.

John Marino aka Uncle Johnny died in May 2024

John Marino, better known by his nickname, Uncle Johnny, has passed away. The radio regular’s death was confirmed on the official Elvis Duran Instagram page on May 3, 2024. The host wrote a statement addressing Marino’s death, and how saddened the rest of the Morning Show team was upon learning about it:

And this morning we say goodbye to our Uncle Johnny. We’re all back from time away with lots to talk about Monday morning.

Uncle Johnny’s health first became an issue in October 2020. The regular guest missed several episodes, which led Elvis Duran and Alex Carr to issue an Instagram statement as to what he’d been dealing with. “[Uncle] Johnny’s heart is failing him,” they wrote. “Even though his condition is critical, he is currently in a deep sleep and his amazing medical team is working on keeping his body functioning. Please send your prayers to your Uncle Johnny. He needs them.”

Uncle Johnny was admitted into the hospital that same month. He was put on a dialysis machine to help with his body’s kidney functions, and was reported to be “very sick.” Despite these reports, Elvis Duran remained cautiously optimistic. “He is in cruise mode,” the host told listeners. “Doing dialysis to compensate for his lack of kidney function.” It was later revealed that Uncle Johnny was also suffering from a blood infection. His exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Uncle Johnny had a weekly segment on Elvis Duran

Uncle Johnny was dubbed the “World’s Oldest Intern” by Elvis Duran and the rest of the Morning Show team. He had a wonderful sense of humor about himself, and would make appearances on the show every Friday. He was known (and loved) for two particular things: telling bad jokes, and making cocktails for the crew whenever he was in the studio.

He also liked to coin catchphrases. Anybody who’s listened to a couple episodes of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show has heard Uncle Johnny say things like “hello lady” or “what are ya, bananas” to the delight of the crew.

Elvis Duran paid tribute to Uncle Johnny the first episode after his death had been confirmed. He thanked the man for his infectious sense of humor. “This morning we say goodbye to our Uncle Johnny,” he repeated on Facebook. “Thank you for the years of laughter and cawktails. We will miss you and love you.”

