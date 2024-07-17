What happened to urge Ingrid Andress into rehab?

Ingrid Andress is headed into rehab following widespread pushback from fans, Major League Baseball viewers, and social media at large.

The 32-year-old country music singer and songwriter’s been on a sharp rise since she rocketed onto the scene in 2019, but her ascension was interrupted in mid-July following a public stumble that left even fans scratching their heads. As a result of the incident, Andress promised to “get help,” and assured fans that she’d be “checking into a facility” soon.

Why is Ingrid Andress going to rehab?

Andress officially checked herself into an unnamed facility on Tuesday, July 16, following widespread pushback from fans and MLB viewers. She announced as much in a post to Instagram, where she apologized for the culprit behind the rehab decision — a performance at the MLB Home Run Derby, which baffled fans and left quite a few people switching off the volume on their televisions.

Andress is by no means an untalented singer, but her performance at the Home Run Derby might make you think otherwise. Footage of her rendition of the National Anthem at the event went instantly viral, and spurred claims that Fergie had been vindicated. The one-time Black Eyed Peas staple was widely criticized for her own rendition of the famous song back in 2018, but it seems Andress may have claimed the crown for worst-ever performance of the patriotic track.

In her own performance, Andress is pitchy, off-key, and straight-up atrocious. Every ounce of talent she typically brings to a performance is completely absent in clips of her appearance, and within hours it was universally panned.

In the wake of pushback, Andress made her promise to “get the help” she needs, and apologized to fans, MLB viewers, and “to this country I love so much” for botching the song so thoroughly. Thankfully, it seems to have been a wake-up call for the singer, who’s stint in rehab will hopefully see her make a full recovery.

