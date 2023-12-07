What happened to Wes Lee?

One of wrestling’s brightest young stars, Wes Lee, shocked everyone when he revealed on WWE NXT that he was going to have to take some time off due to injury. The injury requires intensive treatment and he’ll be out of commission for quite a while.

How long? It looks like he’s going to be out of the game for at least 8 months, and as much as 12. He walked into the squared circle on the show using a cane for support. He told the audience this wasn’t a goodbye, but only a “temporary setback.”

He also said he was “far from done” and that he would “see you later.”

Photo via X

This of course means that he will no longer be going head to head with Dominik “Dirty Dom” Mysterio at Deadline. He was replaced by Dragon Lee. In tears, Lee told the audience that he couldn’t really feel his leg and that he was in a lot of pain.

However, before he could leave the ring Dirty Dom came out to make fun of him. He said that Lee could now “have this Saturday night off to spend with Mami.” Dom’s dad, Rey Mysterio, also showed up and said he would be supporting Dom’s new opponent Dragon Lee.

Lee was born Deveon Everhart Aikens in November of 1994, making him a spritely 29. He worked his way up from the independent circuit to be signed by WWE in 2020. NXT Deadline airs Dec. 9 on Peacock and WWE Network.