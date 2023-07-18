What happened to YouTuber Annabelle Ham?

YouTuber, content creator, and social media personality — Annabelle Ham — has passed away at age 22. The young star boasted over 70K subscribers to her YouTube channel, which has been active since the mid-2010s. The same applies to her Instagram, which accumulated over 70K followers.

Annabelle Ham was an internet celebrity based in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended the Kennesaw State University. She got her start on YouTube when she created a channel back in May 2014. It was announced on July 17, 2023 that Ham had tragically and suddenly passed away.

Her death was confirmed by the Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity via a Facebook post, which described Ham as an individual who “lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her.”

Ham’s older sister Alexandria also confirmed the devastating news in an Instagram post. She wrote: “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too.”

Despite breaking the news of Ham’s passing, neither Alpha Omicron Pi’s nor Alexandria’s tributes mention a cause of death. Some outlets report that Ham died by drowning, whereas conflicting reports claim that she died following a car accident.

On Ham’s latest Instagram post, tributes came pouring in from family, friends, and fans. Ham’s latest Instagram post features a friend named Mackensie, who also shares a heartfelt post attesting to Annabelle’s kindness, joy, and vibrancy. She fondly recalls FaceTime catch-ups, a “country accent,” and the way she “made [her] laugh and smile.”

Ham’s exact cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of this writing, but we will provide updates accordingly if a statement should verify this. For now, we join so many others in mourning Annabelle, who was taken far too soon.