What happened when Snoop Dogg was put on trial for first-degree murder?

Nowadays, Snoop Dogg might be known for his penchant for marijuana, his wine, or his adorable friendship with Martha Stewart, but back in the 90s, the rapper was considered far less wholesome.

Recommended Videos

Arrested for a murder he didn’t commit in 1993, Snoop’s trial took three years to come to fruition. When it did, Snoop’s nonchalance, his many famous friends, and the horrendous way the Los Angeles Police Department handled the case made the trial one of the books.

Why was Snoop Dogg on trial for murder?

Music journalist, Jake Brennan described Snoop Dogg’s circumstances perfectly when he said, “No matter how high Snoop climbed, the gravity of the streets would always pull him back down. The streets were his world. He was in no hurry to leave them behind, despite his success.”

The rapper was embroiled in gang activity and was a well-known member of the Crips, even while also being a serious and respected musician. One August afternoon in 1993, members of a rival gang were eating outside of Snoop’s apartment, and without thinking he rolled his topless Jeep up next to them.

His bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik, was in the passenger seat, and as the Jeep rolled to a stop, Phillip Woldermariam, a gang member who went by Little Smooth, leaped to his feet. As the two men attempted to menace their rivals, Woldermariam reached for his weapon. Seeing the movement, Malik grabbed his own weapon and quickly fired at Woldermariam. Snoop and his friends sped away in the Jeep, and as Brennan explains it, “ [Snoop], Malik and Sean went into hiding. Phillip Woldermariam went into the afterlife, died on the scene, face down in the streets.”

What happened at Snoop Dogg’s trial?

Snoop Dogg turned himself in a few days later, declaring his innocence as he did. Snoop waited until after the 1993 VMAs to turn himself in, but despite the short wait, his trial wouldn’t go before a judge until 1995. The rapper appeared in court surrounded by his colleagues and friends, and his wife, Shante Taylor. A who’s who of rising music legends, like Tupac Shakur, MC Hammer, and Devante Swing accompanied him to the courtroom, showering him with support.

During the hearing, it was revealed that one of Woldermariam’s friends at the scene had hidden the weapon before police arrived. Another man, Jason London, who was on the scene later testified to that effect, saying the friend had been trying to protect Woldermariam. London also clarified that it was Woldermariam who had intended to shoot first, changing the homicide to an act of self-defense.

If London’s testimony wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Police Department absolutely mangled the case. The LAPD inadvertently destroyed Woldermariam’s clothing, the bullets on his person, and the shell casings from the scene. The department called 24 witnesses to the stand, and many, just like London, provided more evidence against the prosecution. Both Snoop Dogg and Malik were found not guilty.

The two men’s supporters believed that it was a sham from the start, a war on Black culture and Black youth. Speaking of his love for Snoop, MC Hammer told MTV, “Obviously, when you listen to the case — they have no case. He’s innocent.” He continued, “They’re putting him through all this… But it’s indicative of the way a lot of things are going on in this country right now.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy