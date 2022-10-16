What has The Rock said about running for President?

Is Dwayne Johnson ready to rock the vote and run for president in the future?

The multidimensional megastar Johnson, widely still known around the world as The Rock, has emerged as one of the most personable, bankable superstar actors over the past five to 10 years. As he has methodically built his brand, not only in movies, but over social media, endorsements, and talking in general with a candid demeanor, Johnson has positioned himself as someone a lot of people might throw their weight behind should he ever decide to run for an elected office.

If he were gonna put his hat into any ring (outside the wrestling ring), why not go for the peak of them all — the presidential office?

As Johnson recently helped create and even starred in a show, Young Rock, centered around the exact premise wherein he is the President of the United States in the future, murmurs become buzz and downright became rumors that The Rock might just try to disrupt the national scene and run for president in real life one day.

Since things have started to reach a real-life fever pitch, has Johnson actually considered it?

Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson said he wasn’t planning to run for office — at least not right now — but that he has “seriously considered it.” One has to wonder if the mammoth figure might just be capable of uniting a divided country, of bringing together two warring political sides, and bringing about some peace, humility, and actual stability at a time when the country and world seem to be growing more and more unstable all the time.

“I have seriously considered it. You have to,” Johnson said in the interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on the program CNN Tonight. “When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been – I’ve been really moved by that. I mean, truly, it sat me down.”

The 50-year-old father of three staunchly said that as of right now, he is focused on being a family man and a father. With his three children aged 21, 6, and 4 years old right now, Johnson realistically wouldn’t need to wait too long to put in his bid for the nomination, giving him ample time to be a dad as his kids reach a more mature age by the time he’d theoretically and hypothetically be elected.

“I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the No.1 job, and my No. 1 title, that I love right now is daddy,” Johnson said.

In a separate interview with Tracey Smith on CBS News Sunday Morning, he reiterated his drive to focus on fatherhood above everything else.

“I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

After being a showman for the WWE for a long time, and with the current strain of travel from being an actor, Johnson doesn’t want to be on the road campaigning.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years,” he said.

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

We already know that actors with a larger-than-life profile can rise to political prominence in a jiffy, even if they don’t have a history of serving in office, for example, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan, Sonny Bono, that last guy who was in office who sure liked to act, even ex-athletes that are filling offices around the country.

Without staking a claim to either side, Johnson continues to state that he is more interested in serving the country, not a political party. During the run-up to the previous presidential election, Johnson put his support behind the current president Joe Biden. But not because he is a Democrat, but because he wanted someone to come in and change the leadership regime at the top after Donald Trump’s divisive, often destructive stint in the Oval Office.

“I don’t know anything about politics,” Johnson said in the CNN interview. “I will say that I — absolutely, I’m a patriot, and I love our country and I love everybody in it, regardless of color or culture. Don’t care what your bank account says or what kind of car you drive.”

Following the tragic death of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests, Johnson said that the country was “on its knees begging to be heard and pleading for change.” The message he posted as a video on his Instagram account, which runs eight minutes and 25 seconds, currently has just under 15 million views since it was posted on June 4, 2020.

“Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it,” Johnson says in the video.



Just last year, Johnson became the most followed American man on Instagram — something which is a big proof of popularity in today’s digital world. Furthermore, a poll showed that 58% of Americans would be for seeing Johnson in office as president, and the same number also said they’d support iconic Texan actor Matthew McConaughey. If that doesn’t establish Dwayne’s high potential as a presidential candidate, then we don’t know what does.

Outside of the chatter about the political direction his future may or may not take, Johnson is receiving plenty of fanfare these days for his upcoming film Black Adam, which is set in the DC cinematic universe and scheduled to release this Oct. 21.