‘What if we remember him as our friend?’: ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Taryn Manning defends Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently made headlines after defending their 70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson. This time, it was Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning‘s turn to come to the disgraced actor’s defense – to absolutely no one’s surprise.

Masterson was found guilty of two rape charges on Sep. 7 and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison before he’s considered for parole. Since then, the two high-profile actors, Kutcher and Kunis, penned letters requesting the possible exemption of Masterson from the jury’s decision.

After putting themselves on the firing line and facing relentless criticism for supporting a convicted sexual offender, this time it was Manning who chose to come forward on Instagram with some words of support because staying quiet just did not suffice.

You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for,Everyone’s humiliated me so bad, I’m all the way in with everything that I’ve always stood for that I was hiding secretly and the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

The actress also went on to criticize Kutcher and Kunis, claiming they were the “biggest disgrace of the year.” The long rant defending the convicted rapist (and oddly venturing into criticizing the duo who wrote the mitigation letters) doesn’t necessarily come off as entirely surprising. Since her participation in Orange is the New Black (which she now claims to have been “abusive”), Manning has long shown her support for convicted felons, including the former POTUS, Donald Trump.

Neither Kutcher nor Kunis have spoken up regarding Manning’s accusations.