‘What in the world could Jolene have possibly looked like?’: Dolly Parton’s throwback picture from younger years leaves fans fawning

Dolly Parton needs no introduction; her music and inspiring career speak for themselves. She has proven time and time again that she is a multi-talented songstress who deserves every bit of praise she has received. Her unusual and daring fashion choices are also worthy of our attention, and a recent throwback picture of her younger years is attracting a lot of feedback for all the right reasons.

Parton took to Instagram (where she has 7.2 million followers) to share a throwback photo of herself: in it, she sports her blond, oversized hairdo and can be seen wearing a tight-fitted navy dress, complete with oversized sheer sleeves and a very interesting ruched collar.

A lot has changed since the photo was taken, and her style has undeniably evolved with time, but there is something that has remained the same: her ability to make a sartorial statement. “Everyone carries their own little bit of razzle dazzle,” she wrote in the caption — and fans agree!

This is a throwback photo of Dolly Parton that the people need to see

The post’s comment section was flooded with reactions from the singer’s fans! “The queen looking so beautiful,” one comment reads. “Literally a national treasure,” another fan wrote. There has been praise for Parton’s beauty and talent, but our favorite remark references her hit 1973 track, “Jolene.”

In the song, Parton begs a woman named Jolene not to take the love of her life away from her, and fans are dumbfounded that anyone would ever turn their attention away from Parton. “What in the world could Jolene have possibly looked like?” the person questioned. This is not the first throwback photo Parton has shared over the years, but it is one of our favorites because it proves she has always had a keen eye for style, big hair, and bold makeup choices (although this is one of her more refined offerings).

The singer understands the attention her outfits have attracted, and creating a book in their honor was a smart move. Her book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones (released in October 2023) focuses on the looks she has worn both on and off stage. In an interview with The Guardian in 2023, the country icon admitted to taking fashion risks. “I’ve been at this so long, I’ve worn some of the most bizarre things – my hairdos have always been so out there,” she said. “At the time you think you look good, then you look back on it, like, what was I thinking?”

Later in the interview, Parton spoke about her defiance, often reflected through her outfit choices. She has taken risks wearing short skirts, high heels, and lowcut tops (garments that many consider distasteful or over-the-top). For Parton, it is an expression of self, and her unique approach to her clothing deserves celebration. “My look came from a very serious place. That’s how I thought I looked best,” she said.

“Sometimes that’s worked for me, sometimes it can work against you. It took me probably years longer to be taken serious, but I wasn’t willing to change it, and I figured if I had the talent, it’d show up sooner or later.” Her resilience and determination are two more reasons we are drawn to this charismatic woman, but what defines Dolly Parton most is her desire to be different!

