What is Alicia Silverstone’s Super Bowl ad and who from the ‘Clueless’ cast also appears?

Super Bowl Sunday is all about football, right? As if! Sundays are for the girls, specifically the Clueless crowd. Alicia Silverstone is reprising her iconic role as Cher Horowitz for a Rakuten commercial, and it’s one of the hottest topics around Super Bowl LVII so far.

Everyone knows that part of the draw of the Super Bowl is the commercials and the trailers, especially for those of us who are fans of a team that didn’t make it to the big game. Yes, we’re looking at fellow Bengals fans here — don’t worry, Joe Burrow will be back! Until then, we’ve got ample opportunities for a good laugh and a trip down memory lane with the ads being teased for the big day.

Debuting in 1995, Clueless is one of the most frequently-quoted and easily recognized films of popular culture, so a super bowl shout-out for the film has us in the mood to be rollin’ with the homies. When the first teaser for the Clueless-esque Super Bowl ad hit the internet, fans went wild; and we’re just days away from seeing the ad in its total football Sunday glory. That’s right; we’ll be decked out in our best yellow plaid jacket and skirt combos! It’s time to suit up, Clueless fans, because we’re going in!

Alicia Silverstone on being Cher Horowitz again

Alicia Silverstone is Cher Horowitz in Clueless, but there’s also a piece of Cher in Silverstone’s life — even in the years after she took on the legendary role. So what better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than by revisiting a position that has been so special to her life and career than by checking in with Cher again?

Speaking to EW, Silverstone said that becoming Cher again felt wonderful — and she’s not the only one. Fans couldn’t wait to relive the iconic film again, even in a commercial.

“It felt really good. The clothes were lovely, but even more than the clothes, just getting to be her again was so fun. I thought to myself, ‘How do I prepare for this?’ I had no idea if I could do it or not, but I just went for it. And I had fun. Cher is so confident and bossy — but passionate — and believes so clearly in what she’s talking about. She has a huge heart. There are a lot of fun things about her, and they make her really happy.”

Silverstone is right on the money; Cher sees the brighter side of her surroundings and approaches everything with a can-do attitude. Of course, she felt the heartache and loneliness that all teenagers experience, but she still found light in whatever darkness she faced. Clueless is a must-watch for many reasons, but the heart of each character and the depth of their storylines is a big draw for fans. If you ask anyone around you right now, we think you’d find many people in agreement that we could all use a little more joy these days, so now feels like the perfect time to revisit a film we all love.

Will other Clueless stars be in the commercial?

Clueless fans won’t just be seeing Silverstone in the commercial, another it-girl — Elisa Donovan — is joining the ad to recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. The debate scene between Cher and Amber still stands out as a comedy goldmine. Never has a heated discussion been done better than the showstopping performance between the two of them; Amber and Cher actually had more in common than they allowed themselves to see, but the fire-spitting feistiness between the two is something viewers couldn’t get enough of.

Yahoo! shared a quote from Elisa Donovan about the process of filming the commercial and reuniting with her Clueless co-star.

“I have to say it was, without doubt, surreal. I hadn’t seen Alicia in several years… The film opened the L.A. Film Festival in 2014, and I think that’s the last time that we had seen one another in person. And so, I mean, it was bizarre. I walked on the set, and Bill Pope was the cinematographer and he was for the film as well, and I walked in the classroom, and he’s like, ‘Geez, you don’t ever seem to change your wardrobe after all these years.’ It was so funny. It was such a joy to see him, too, and, I mean, it was bizarre. They recreated the set to a T! From what was written on the board to our stands that we were speaking in front of…And we just laughed. There were moments where I looked over at Alicia, and I just felt like, ‘What is happening? Where are we?'”

Not only did the commercial provide them an opportunity to revisit the film, but it also allowed them to go back in time to something exciting and thrilling for them — and gave them a chance to step back into a fantastic wardrobe. Remember when Target was selling outfits that looked like they were straight out of the Clueless film? We do, and we may or may not have purchased one. Don’t be surprised if you see some of your friends decked out in their Clueless best this Sunday; embrace it.