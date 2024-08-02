What is Blake Lively’s real name?

Blake Lively is the ultimate fashionista, ever since her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl. Thanks to her acting roles, iconic style, and being part of an A-list couple with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively has become a household name. But is Blake Lively her real name?

Sure, she cemented herself as one of the most popular celebrities and the queen of the Met Gala. Yes, her style is always on point, and the star admitted that she’s her own stylist, always choosing outfits that reflect her classy style and highlight her slender frame.

Lively is also the latest star to launch a beauty brand, and she’s banking on one of her effortlessly gorgeous features — her hair. Known for her gold locks and effortless-looking balayage, the It Ends With Us star launched Blake Brown, a haircare line. However, it also holds a very “intimate” meaning for her, as it’s connected to her real name.

Blake Lively’s real name is not the one we know

While some might think Blake Lively isn’t called that because of her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, that’s not correct, either. The star’s real name isn’t Blake Lively — or Blake Reynolds — but Blake Brown, as she explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “Brown is my dad’s [last] name,” Lively explained. “My dad took Lively from my mom, which is her story to tell. I just thought that was really cool.”

“I’ve only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and it would show up in legal documents here and there. It was always an identity that I never fully stepped into and it was the most intimate identity and people don’t really know anything about it.”

Lively also noted that she wanted to use her real name because she’s “worked so hard” to build her label, and it was so “personal” to her. “I didn’t want to use Lively because I didn’t want people to think that I was just trying to cash in a celebrity brand. I wanted it to stand for itself,” she explained. “I wanted it to earn people’s respect.” We’ll still refer to her as Blake Lively though, so don’t worry about that.

