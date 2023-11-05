What is Blake Shelton’s net worth in 2023?

You there. The attractive reader with good posture. What is Blake Shelton worth?

I don’t mean in a spiritual sense. No one will ever be able to put a cold numeric value to his worth as a three-time husband, one-time son, three-time stepdad, and all-time best hug buddy to John Legend.

Money-wise, though? We can definitely do that: $120 million. Blake Shelton, according to the estimates of Parade, Celebrity Net Worth, and other such accounting wizards, is worth $120 million. Why? How?

Showbiz, baby. Shelton didn’t need any help living comfortably when The Voice came knocking in 2011. He was an award-winning country star dozens of times over, and a multi-platinum selling artist. He’s been selling out concerts across four presidential administrations. He was doing just fine.

But the reality singing competition really shoveled some cash into the Blake Shelton engine. When he started on the show, he was contracted at $4 million per cycle – nothing to sneeze at, but it gets better. Shelton stuck around, and as of 2023, he’s reported to have upped his rate substantially, receiving $13 million per cycle of The Voice. 23 seasons of regular raises really add up after a while. Additionally, CNW estimates that Shelton made a further $16 million per year on average from concert ticket sales, on top of earnings from his catalog of music, which is still profitable after its sale to Influence Media Partners in 2022 thanks to some spectacularly good business sense.

Long story short, if you’re worried about Blake Shelton in a post-The Voice world, don’t be. Assuming he can make a couple of million-dollar cuts to his lifestyle, he won’t even notice the difference.