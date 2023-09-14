What is Bob Odenkirk’s new book, ‘Zilot?’

As a comedian, filmmaker, actor, and author, Bob Odenkirk has lived even more lives than his most infamous character, Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk, who is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, is set to release his third book, Zilot & Other Important Rhymes, next month.

Zilot is a collection of poems that Odenkirk wrote alongside his two children, Nate and Erin Odenkirk, when they were young. Erin Odenkirk also provided all the illustrations for the new book. The idea of writing poetry alongside his kids occurred to the comedian while creating a bedtime ritual for his son and daughter.

“I really wanted them to be a part of it. So I would write a line, they would write a line, then we’d finish it together. Or I’d let them start the poem, and then we’d try to find a way through it,” Odenkirk told People.

“They’re pretty silly and a lot of them are kind of crazy. But I kept them because some of them weren’t just gibberish. Some of them had ideas and I thought, there’s a great little book of poems in this,” he continued.

Image via AMC

Odenkirk is already a New York Times-bestselling author, from his autobiography, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir, released in 2022. Previously, Odenkirk wrote A Load of Hooey, a collection of short comedy stories, as well as Hollywood Said No!: Orphaned Film Scripts, Bastard Scenes, and Abandoned Darlings from the Creators of Mr. Show, a collection of scripts of deleted scenes from Mr. Show, the sketch series he co-created with fellow comedian David Cross.

Bob, alongside daughter and co-author Erin Odenkirk, are embarking on a book tour across various the U.S. Each stop on the tour will have a special guest conversation partner at the event. While most of the guests are yet to be announced, the Los Angeles live talk will feature a conversation with Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn, who portrayed Kim Wexler in the series.

Pit stops on the tour include: