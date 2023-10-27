What is ‘Dateline’ host Keith Morrison’s net worth?

Journalists don’t make a huge amount of money.

It may come as a surprise to some, but apart from leading anchors over on America’s biggest broadcasters, the majority of journalists pull in pennies for their work. We are often forced to supplement our incomes with dual jobs, extra side gigs, or various freelance opportunities, because this career is simply not made for money-seekers.

There are the rare exceptions, of course. Sometimes a journalist breaks a massive story and, through later published works, find a much higher paycheck waiting on the other side, but most of us never get that chance. The likes of Keith Morrison and Anderson Cooper managed to find success, and wealth, through their largely non-lucrative profession, but they’ve got a few points in their favor. Both are part of a winning formula on television, which — in Morrison’s case — combines journalistic skills with police investigations and true crime intrigue. Dateline has been on the air for more than 30 years now, and it’s still going strong, thanks to the incredible team that keeps things running.

Keith Morrison’s net worth

Photo by Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

He’s not technically the host of Dateline, but Keith Morrison has been a vital element of the news program’s success since 1995. Over his nearly 30 years working as a correspondent for the program, Morrison has received high praise from viewers, and his reporting style is iconic among frequent NBC viewers — and even earned him several late night parodies on SNL.

For his work with Dateline, as well as Today Show, The Journal, and The Editors, Morrison earned quite the reputation — and a net worth to match. He may not boast Taylor Swift levels of cash, but $8 million is an impressive number for a journalist. That’s what he’s currently worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks in large part to his high salary over at Dateline. The program reportedly pays him around $3 million a season, which leaves the 76-year-old with a nice tidy sum awaiting him, should he ever choose to retire.