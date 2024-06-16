What is happening to George and Amal Clooney?

Amal and George Clooney have long been one of Hollywood’s most admired couples. However, recent reports suggest that their marriage may be facing challenges.

George, an Oscar-winning actor and director, and Amal, a renowned human rights lawyer, first met in 2013 through a mutual friend. Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to a high-profile wedding in Venice, Italy, in September 2014. The couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017 and have since been seen as a model of a successful and loving partnership.

Over the years, George and Amal have been active in various philanthropic efforts, notably founding the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016. This organization aims to combat human rights abuses worldwide, reflecting their shared commitment to social justice.

Are Amal and George Clooney getting a divorce?

Despite their seemingly perfect public image, a report by In Touch Weekly indicates that George and Amal Clooney are experiencing strain in their marriage. Sources suggest that their intense work commitments have led them to spend significant time apart, effectively leading “separate lives.”

George has been busy with multiple projects in recent years, including directing 2023’s The Boys in the Boat and working on upcoming films with Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler – Wolfs and an untilted Noah Baumbach movie. Additionally, he is set to make his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film about journalist Edward R. Murrow, Good Night, and Good Luck. Meanwhile, Amal Clooney continues her work as a human rights lawyer, often traveling between London, The Hague, and other international locations for her legal appointments.

The couple’s busy schedules have reportedly made it difficult to adhere not to spending more than a week apart, a vow they made at their wedding. Adding to the strain are the public and political pressures they face. Amal Clooney’s involvement with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and her willingness to denounce war crimes committed by Israel has recently drawn criticism from high-profile political figures, including U.S. President Joe Biden. George reportedly contacted the White House to express his concerns about potential sanctions against the ICC, which could affect his wife’s work.

Although things seem shaky behind the scenes, Amal and George Clooney have never expressed the desire to split up. For the time being, it doesn’t seem that Amal and George Clooney are close to a divorce. Yet, they both need to figure out how to manage their busy schedule to remain one of Hollywood’s best power couples.

