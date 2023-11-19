What is ‘Harry Potter’ stuntman David Holmes’ net worth and age?

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has been subject to many controversies over the years, but David Holmes is at the center of arguably the least publicized one. The stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe throughout the Harry Potter series, Holmes experienced a life-changing accident on the set of Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Holmes became paralyzed from the incident and his experiences are the subject of HBO’s documentary, David Homes: The Boy Who Lived. Radcliffe is — rightfully so — personally connected to the story and told Variety he almost directed the documentary himself. He wanted to use his famous platform to support Holmes and the journey he was on.

“I had always wanted to do something about Dave because I wanted to share him with the world for the person that he is. And Dave’s natural humility meant that he was kind of unsure about that for a while — he wanted to make something broader about stunts in general. But eventually, I sort of convinced him that he should be front and center of it.”

Holmes has taken this challenge in stride, still devoting his time to the stunt industry and educating those with challenges themselves.

What is David Holmes’ net worth?

As of 2023, networthpost.org estimates the 41-year-old performer to be worth around $1.5 million. Holmes, who was once part of the most lucrative fantasy series of all time, did not amass as much as his co-stars for obvious reasons. Following the accident, Variety reported that the film series’ insurance policy covered Holmes’ expenses. However, this ended his life as a stunt performer — a career he had worked hard to establish.

This impacted not only Holmes but also his stunt mentor Greg Powell, who blames himself for what happened to his student. The HBO documentary features an emotional reunion between the two where Powell admits his complicity in the accident. Though Holmes doesn’t minimize how the accident has impacted his life, he is generous to Powell, stating that he was aware of the dangers of the industry. Now, years after the accident, The Mirror reports that Holmes lives his best life, refusing to let what happened to him define his experience.

“There was definitely a sense of tragedy for me, but also a sense of sheer determination to beat it and better it. Having a positive mental attitude means everything. I also think that if you’re positive about your disability then it can help you live with it.”

Holmes currently finds ways to incorporate his former passions. He takes joy in racing cars modified for him. The former stunt performer also spends his time helping others with the same experience. He developed a production called Ripple Productions and hosts a series of podcasts with two other tetraplegics who help others with similar injuries.

“I also haven’t let it hold me back in life and I still enjoy track days racing my car, going on holidays with my friends and am now looking forward to starting a new career.”

While the Harry Potter saga seeks to inspire with the tale of a fictional character, in Holmes we have a real life warrior who refuses to give up.