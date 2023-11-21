What is Jared Fogle’s net worth?

The story of Subway’s longtime spokesperson, Jared Fogle, is truly a surreal moment in American history.

Fogle was synonymous with the sandwich brand for years, serving as its ambassador for a good decade and a half between 2000 and 2015. He graced more than 300 commercials in that time, earning himself a position among television’s most well-known spokespeople. That is, until accusations of his inappropriate relationships with minors cropped up. Even those weren’t enough to topple Fogle entirely, and only really served as fodder for online parodies and comedy skits — at least, until the FBI got involved. Once they stepped in, Fogle was quickly found guilty of child sex tourism and child pornography (also known as CSAM, or child sex abuse material) charges. He was slapped with more than 15 years in federal prison, a sentence he is still carrying out.

Fogle’s more closely associated with the world of true crime, these days, than with Subway. He’s emerged, in the years since those rumors first arose, as a prominent example of a child predator, and the dismissal with which initial charges were treated will (hopefully) serve as a lesson in future cases. Fogle, for his part, took a plea deal during his trial, earning himself a shorter sentence but costing him a hefty payout. This heavily impacted the former spokesman’s bank account, but could see him serve as little as 13 years in prison.

Jared Fogle’s net worth

At his height, when Fogle was gracing nearly every commercial break with another Subway commercial, the Indiana native was reportedly worth as much as $15 million. He was raking in high-dollar paychecks, and reportedly taking home around $2 million a year. In the wake of his arrest, however, that money quickly started to bleed away.

Fogle was forced to pay several million in civil settlements and court costs, on top of a divorce that cost him up to $7 million. The sudden drain on his finances, paired with his current status in prison, has left him with a much-depleted bank account. These days, the 46-year-old is worth around $4 million, which — after everything he was found guilty of — is still several million too much, if you ask me.